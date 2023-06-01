University confirm potential graduation delays

Yesterday (May 30) morning, the Faculty of Humanities sent an email updating students on the Marking and Assessment Boycott (MAB), confirming “it is possible that graduation for a small number of students may unfortunately be delayed.”

For students continuing to another year of study, the Faculty of Humanities’ email confirms progression will be secured by semester one marks and assessments. For final year students, all credits and assessments must be completed and marked to graduate.

The email reassured these final year students that they will be prioritised after the MAB, and the Faculty are doing everything they can to ensure graduations take place this Summer. However, this comes in the wake of sustained disruption to education during COVID and strike action.

The University and Colleges Union (UCU) has set no end date for their MAB, and plan to continue until disputes over pay and working conditions are settled, so possible changes to graduations remain unconfirmed.

The email acknowledges the potential impact of this uncertainty, and exam boards will take it into consideration. The final details regarding mitigating policies are yet to be confirmed.

Further information will be posted by the University on its Student News site, and students will be informed of any changes to their graduation schedule as soon as possible.