Skip to main content
maisieouthart
1st June 2023

University confirm potential graduation delays

An email update from The Faculty of Humanities confirms potential delays to graduation and their efforts to minimise the impact on students
Categories:
TLDR
University confirm potential graduation delays
Photo: Shikhar [email protected]

Yesterday (May 30) morning, the Faculty of Humanities sent an email updating students on the Marking and Assessment Boycott (MAB), confirming “it is possible that graduation for a small number of students may unfortunately be delayed.”

For students continuing to another year of study, the Faculty of Humanities’ email confirms progression will be secured by semester one marks and assessments. For final year students, all credits and assessments must be completed and marked to graduate.

The email reassured these final year students that they will be prioritised after the MAB, and the Faculty are doing everything they can to ensure graduations take place this Summer. However, this comes in the wake of sustained disruption to education during COVID and strike action.

The University and Colleges Union (UCU) has set no end date for their MAB, and plan to continue until disputes over pay and working conditions are settled, so possible changes to graduations remain unconfirmed.

The email acknowledges the potential impact of this uncertainty, and exam boards will take it into consideration. The final details regarding mitigating policies are yet to be confirmed.

Further information will be posted by the University on its Student News site, and students will be informed of any changes to their graduation schedule as soon as possible.

Maisie Outhart

Maisie Outhart

More Coverage

Local elections 2023: Fallowfield still has lowest turnout in Manchester

Local elections 2023: Fallowfield still has lowest turnout in Manchester

Fallowfield still has the lowest voter turnout in Manchester whilst the Greens and Lib Dems made gains – here’s a full breakdown of Manchester’s Local elections 2023.

Pole and Burlesque Soc rehearsal labelled ‘degrading’ by senior staff member

During a rescheduled rehearsal outside the AGLC, two members of the Pole and Burlesque Society were attacked for their outfits and activity by a member of staff.
UCU marking and assessment boycott: Everything you need to know

UCU marking and assessment boycott: Everything you need to know

Strikes continue into the 2022/23 academic year, with the UCU now pursuing a marking boycott, affecting most universities across the UK. But, what does this mean exactly?
Exclusive: University of Manchester approves ChatGPT for assigments

Exclusive: University of Manchester approves ChatGPT for assigments

ChatGPT is set to be approved as original work by the University of Manchester in undergraduate admissions. Find out more, exclusively, here:

Popular Articles