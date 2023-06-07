Dope Lemon rides a Rose Pink Cadillac to Albert Hall

One of Australia’s most celebrated indie artists, Dope Lemon, is set to play Albert Hall as part of a world tour, marking the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, Kimosabè, set to be released September 1.

Kimosabè is a divine and open-armed universe, boasting ethereal and mesmerising soundscapes, that transcends the status quo. It’s the first Dope Lemon album that reveals the face of Angus Stone, the project’s brainchild, on its cover. He comments:

“This record is everything that’s me. In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it. This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”

Brimming with temperate melodic guitars and palliative drums, the title track is another effortless offering, complimented charmingly by Dope Lemon’s sedative voice. The charismatic bass line allows the song to flow seamlessly, as the sultry production emits a tranquil atmosphere, embracing listeners in a laid-back manner. Guided by a jovial funky strut and apt lyrics – “don’t go f*ck with my vibe” – the song’s motive and personality provide perception for the upcoming record.

Dope Lemon has garnered over 625,000,000 streams and counting across all platforms. Over the past three years, he has sold over 45,000 vinyl, 12,000 CDs and accumulated over 30,000 album and track downloads. His discography has been Shazammed over 501,000 times in the past three years and has received over 14,000 radio spins across the globe.

2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in the live arena for DOPE LEMON, with several dates scheduled throughout Europe, the UK and the USA, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rockwerchter, and Best Kept Secret. He sold out every date on his 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour, and has previously been booked on mainstay events such as Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Yours and Owls, Bass in the Grass, Rolling Sets, and Day on the Lawn.

‘Kimosabè’ (single) was released on June 2 via BMG and is available on all streaming platforms, whilst the album of the same name will be available worldwide on September 1.

Dope Lemon begins his European tour tonight, June 7, at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark and tours the continent until July 7. His UK and Ireland tour kicks off on June 13 – at Albert Hall, Manchester – and ends June 24.