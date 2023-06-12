Little Simz to play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse

Following an astonishing performance at Parklife 2023 on Saturday (June 10th), Little Simz has announced a four-date tour in November, beginning in Manchester, following onto Glasgow and Birmingham, and ending in her biggest headline show to date at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

Little Simz will grace the stage at Victoria Warehouse on November 6th, performing songs from her surprise release album NO THANK YOU, which saw many rewrite their album of the year lists in 2022. A “true cultural polymath”, Little Simz fits in this tour around the release of the final series of Top Boy, the release of her deeply personal coffee table book, and a headline North American tour in the autumn, having had to have cancelled the previous one due to financial reasons as an independent artist.

Simz returns to Manchester following some incredible performances at the Albert Hall, and as co-headliner of The Warehouse Project’s Repercussion, alongside the likes of Fred Again.. and Jamie XX.

Little Simz’s second album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert won the Mercury Prize in 2021, and since then she has gone from strength to strength, and certified herself as among the greatest rappers in the world. Linking fierce and emotional wordplay with party-starting beats from Inflo, she continues to change the game, and put everyone else on notice when she does something new. Little Simz’s performance at Victoria Warehouse is not to be missed.

NO THANK YOU will be released on vinyl on the 16th of June. Tickets go on pre-sale for the O2 venues on Wednesday 14th June at 10:00 am, and pre-sale for Alexandra Palace on Thursday 15th June at 10:00 am. General sale is Friday 16th June at 10:00am. More information here.