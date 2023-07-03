Album review: Space Heavy – King Krule

Three years after his last studio release, the long-awaited return of Archy Marshall came with the release of Space Heavy, his fourth studio album under the name King Krule.

The LP has familiar stylistic traits to Marshall’s previous work; the use of jazzy guitar chords and recognisable wailing saxophone can be found in this record. However, Space Heavy seems more emotionally consumed than King Krule’s previous works; the instrumentation is potent and moving, but that doesn’t take away from Marshall’s poetic songwriting which he delivers through his deep, ragged vocals, which swing from spoken word to singing.

Space Heavy took shape during his commutes from his domestic life in Liverpool and his hometown London; lyrically, the album focuses on Marshall’s fascination with spaces, whether that be mental space, cosmic space, spaces of change, or the space between what we see and what we feel. The focus on the in-betweens and the liminal creates a surreal atmosphere, and makes the listening experience overwhelming at points.

Opening track ‘Flimsier’ is a melancholic reflection on losing time as it passes. This effectively sets the tone for the rest of the album; each track has a degree of heaviness. Even the more fast-paced tracks such as ‘Pink Shell’ and ‘Hamburgerphobia’ are thick and murky. Space Heavy lives up to its name; the album has a contradictory atmosphere of openness, yet congestion. It’s easy to get lost in Marshall’s world.

Recurring symbols of empty heads, chests and stomachs, as well as vacuums and pauses, only contribute to King Krule’s ability to transport the listener. These repeated symbols throughout much of the record emphasise the reality of his feelings of displacement and vulnerability.

Space Heavy is a dynamic album, with King Krule implementing various genres throughout, from the orchestral on ‘When Vanishing’ to the commanding bassline on ‘Pink Shell’. There’s a place for all of this versatility on Space Heavy. Different techniques are stitched together by Marshall effortlessly.

Where Marshall’s worldview appears cynical and worn on the bulk of the songs on the album, there is a thread of optimism. The single ‘Seaforth’ is peaceful and uplifting; Marshall is committing to survival regardless of how the world around him is falling apart. King Krule’s ambivalence in changing the mood of the album doesn’t necessarily give a conclusive idea of whether it’s positive or pessimistic. However, over the cold and pensive finale ‘Wednesday Overcast’, Marshall finishes Space Heavy with the line: “A lot has changed, now a lot means to me.” Perhaps this shows that Marshall is embracing change, and welcoming the person he continues to become as he navigates the spaces of life and now fatherhood.

The contradictory nature of Space Heavy is ultimately what makes this LP so fascinating. The album is another successful addition to King Krule’s glittering discography.