‘I Should Be So Lucky’ launches with Jenny Powell, Debbie Issitt and Pete Waterman OBE

I Should Be So Lucky is a brand-new jukebox musical using the music of Stock Aitken Waterman – one of the most successful producing and songwriting partnerships of all time. It will be having its world premiere at Manchester Opera House (where lots of musicals premiere) before touring the UK. The musical was announced a few months ago but it was just officially launched at The Lawn Club in Manchester – the perfect setting for a musical set in sunny Turkey!

The event was hosted by television and radio presenter Jenny Powell, the perfect choice because she’s old enough to remember when Stock Aitken Waterman songs dominated the charts. No shade to Jenny; the first time we met, I told her I can’t believe she was 50, and she said she can’t believe it either!

The event featured performances from the cast, which includes Scott Paige (The Addams Family, The Great British Bake Off Musical) and Giovanni Spano (The X Factor, The Wizard of Oz). It also includes Matt Croke (Aladdin the Musica) but sadly he was not at the event. However, the cast performed several songs, including the title song – one of Kylie Mingoue’s first and biggest hits.

Speaking of Kylie, writer Debbie Isitt (best-known for writing the Nativity films and stage musical adaptation) told us that there had been discussions about having Kylie appear at opening night. Whilst that is TBC, Kylie will be appearing digitally in the musical!

There was also an appearance from 1/3 of Stock Aitken Waterman: Pete Waterman OBE DL was interviewed by Jenny Powell, who he has not seen since she was 16 – almost 40 years ago! Pete even shed a tear, immensely touched by how much people love SAW’s music, especially because critics hated them at the time. We also got to hear from Rob Hawkes, the Theatre Director of ATG’s two Manchester venues: the Palace Theatre and the Opera House.

I got to interview stars Issitt, Waterman, and stars Scott Paige and Kayla Carter after the presentation, whilst everybody else was digging into what looked and smelled like a gorgeous feast! Stay tuned for the write-ups.

ATG, AKA and Raw PR went all out for this event. They decorated the venue wonderfully. There were photo opportunities. We got goodies and cocktails. Truly one of the best press events I’ve been to – up there with the launch event for Back to the Future!

So, put on your sunglasses and head to the Opera House this Autumn for a sunny escape! Stock Aitken Waterman’s I Should Be So Lucky runs at Opera House Manchester from November 2 to 25 2023 and tours the UK until May 4 2024.