Victorious Festival: When, where, and how to get tickets

Victorious Festival returns for 2023, bringing the party once again to Southsea Common. Here’s what to expect and how to get tickets.

Celebrating its tenth birthday, Victorious has grown from a modest Bank Holiday gathering at Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard to a genuine competitor to the UK festival heavyweights of Reading and Leeds, TRNSMT and All Points East. It also has one thing none of those festivals have: coastal views of the Solent as you watch your favourite bands on stage.

This year, ‘Cosmic Girl’ hitmakers Jamiroquai, away end stalwarts Kasabian and modern folk entertainers Mumford and Sons complete a trio of exciting headline shows. This is Mumford and Sons’ only UK show of the year, so Southsea Common is the place to be if you’d like to see their first show in Britain for over four years. Afternoon ‘special guests’ across the three days are Blossoms, Natalie Imbruglia and Hard-Fi.

They are supported by a who’s who of the UK live scene, including emotional indie mainstays Belle and Sebastian, Ben Howard and alt-j, pop sensations Raye, Sigrid and Ellie Goulding and new wave punk pleasers Amyl & the Sniffers, shame, and Courting. Bolstering an already stacked lineup includes former Smiths genius Johnny Marr, raucous energy from The Vaccines, and ensured two-stepping from Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics.

Remarkably, this only scratches the surface as to what Victorious Festival has to offer, with multiple stages, including the idyllic Seaside Stage (pictured), hosting bands all day for the crowd to soak in. This includes up-and-coming and local artists from the hotbed of the South Coast scene. Check out the full lineup here.

Tickets

Weekend and day tickets are available here. Offsite camping at Farlington Fields is available for those wishing to camp, with a continuous shuttle service operating to and from the festival. Equally, the festival also offers accommodation in the city of Portsmouth, a stone’s throw away from the festival site. More information about this here.

As early-birds are now off-sale, standard tickets are available from £70 per day and £190 for the weekend. Camping tickets are available from £210.

Travel

Victorious Festival are once again working with Big Green Coach, which will operate out of 18 locations across the South and will arrive before any of the action starts and won’t leave until the final strum of Marcus Mumford’s banjo. From Manchester, a train down to London will see you meet the Big Green Coach for stress-free travel to and from the festival. More information about that here.

The answer lies down South to your Bank Holiday plans. Get to Victorious, and you won’t be disappointed.