Half Moon Run to play the Albert Hall on the 16th September: Everything you need to know

Half Moon Run are set to play in Manchester on the 16th of September, stopping off at the beautiful Albert Hall in a tour that spans North America, the UK, and Europe.

The Montreal indie rockers are fresh off the release of their latest album, Salt, and are returning to Manchester after four years. The band are partnering in the UK and Europe with the Syrian American Medical Society and a percentage of each ticket will go to the charity. They provide medical care in Syria, supporting 110 medical facilities and over 3,000 medical personnel.

This incarnation of Half Moon Run sees them revisit their roots, as well as embrace the future. Many tracks from Salt were written during the pandemic, and see the band vocalise some of the anxieties of a time of constant unknowns. The album meanders through these musings and arrives at a feeling of hope.

“While making this record, it felt as if we were boiling down a huge cauldron of musical ideas, trying to reduce it to something elemental. What we were left with was Salt,” Conner Molander expresses.

Salt is an addition to a rich and prolific back catalogue from the band – even since their last full-length album they’ve produced two EPs, and an “isolation versions” album.

Their live show, in the fitting Grade II listed Albert Hall, promises to be captivating and affirming. You can get tickets here, and preorder the physical release of Salt here.