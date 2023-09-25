Skip to main content
jacobainsworth
25th September 2023

Lloyd Cole to play Manchester’s Albert Hall

Indie veteran Lloyd Cole is set to headline Manchester’s Albert Hall with a brand new, critically-acclaimed LP
Credit: Mark Dellas @ Cloud PR

Armed with his sixteenth LP On Pain, iconic singer/songwriter Lloyd Cole is to set out on a tour of the UK and Europe this Autumn. His Manchester show promises to be an intimate reminder of the witty indie veteran’s enduring appeal.

Songwriter, raconteur, poet, ex-Commotion, and indie legend, Lloyd Cole has little left to prove. And yet, Cole has put out a new LP to great acclaim. On Pain mixes his established love of literature and his knack for dry asides with newfound contemporary influences – a concise exploration of ageing, memory, and experience.

The record is not only a solo venture, but a chance for Cole to reconnect with past collaborators, such as prolific 80s producer Chris Hughes (of Tears for Fears and Adam and the Ants fame), as well as ex-Commotion bandmates Blair Cowan and Neil Clarke. Cowan and Clarke are set to return on stage with Cole for the upcoming tour – a reunion that’s bound to touch the hearts of any veteran fans of Lloyd Cole.

The tour begins in Newcastle on the 6th October, moving through to Manchester on the 8th. The set has been split into two distinct halves – a solo acoustic set, and then a full-band one. Audiences will get to hear a mix of literary classics (‘Brand New Friend’, ‘Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?’, ‘Rattlesnakes’ to name a few) with bittersweet cuts off of On Pain, both rawly stripped-back and layered with instrumentation.

You can find tickets for Lloyd Cole live in Manchester here.

Jacob Ainsworth

