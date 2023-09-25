25th September 2023
UCU Strikes paused after narrow vote
The strikes have today been called off after an emergency meeting at 11am today. Find out more as we know it
The University of Manchester’s branch of the University and Colleges Union (UMUCU) has called off its strikes.
Following an emergency meeting of the branch at 11am today, strikes have been suspended and most teaching will resume from tomorrow.
The strikes were over the deductions of pay from members who participated in the Marking and Assessment Boycott (MAB). The Mancunion understands that the vote to end the action was passed only very narrowly.
The University of Manchester had deducted 50% of participant members pay, which had received criticism from supporters of the Union. The UCU estimates that members have lost around 20% of this year’s salary.
For members earning c. £36,000, the UCU estimate that they have lost nearly £7000. However, for Professors, it could be more than even £17000.
It is unclear how much of this pay is being returned to members, but union sources have not ruled out further legal action to reclaim the full amount of their pay.
This appears to be quite a sudden change. Only this morning, the UMUCU posted a photo boasting about the size of their picket lines.
Some members have been unhappy about the handling of the situation. Professor Rob Ford tweeted: ‘Why have the results of this vote not been announced?’, describing members as ‘in limbo […] hours after the meeting ended. He continued to describe it as ‘[r]eally not acceptable’.
The University of Manchester have been contacted for comment.
