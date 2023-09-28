Alive Festival: All you need to know

Manchester is the city of revolution, and this extends to student events. Following in the footsteps of the 12-year reign of Pangaea Festival and Mad Ferret Festival, the predecessor of Parklife, Alive Festival is an event run by students, for students, and is back for its second edition on Monday October 9th.

The first edition saw a plethora of amazing local talent perform in familiar surroundings, in an event tailored to the needs of a student night out: cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and good music. Highlight sets included local acts Fruit and DIEKAIDIE, and a packed silent disco at Club Academy, both declaring the festival a success. As students are more consistently being priced out of going to events and actively enjoying them without worrying about money, Alive Festival will provide a carefree, inclusive night out.

Alive Festival promises to put on a mix of student bands across all genres, taking over the Students’ Union to fill as much space as possible with music. Club Academy will feature DJ sets from Kanvas and Anthro collectives, as well as a Societies’ Silent Disco.

The Main Stage, now outside, will feature Rixy b2b Sharkey Sounds, as well as Lick the Moon, Dove Ellis, Fire In a Petshop, and Half Priced Dream. Situated by 532, students will be able to move between the stages at the SU seamlessly, constructing their bespoke night out.

The Exhibition Space will feature Bestey B, Rachel Burnett, Lolita, and Mleko, and the Exchange will become an arts hub, with spoken word performances, as well as talks, politics, theatre, comedy, and food.

The Mancunion will be doing live text updates throughout the night and providing coverage. If you are a student and you would like to join the coverage team, message @themancunionmusic on Instagram.

General release tickets are available now and are only £5.