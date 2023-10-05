Maisie Peters to play Manchester’s O2 Apollo

Maisie Peters is set to return to Manchester this October, as part of her UK and European tour. After months of headlining shows across North America and supporting the likes of Ed Sheeran in sold-out stadiums, the time has come for Peters to play to her dedicated home fanbase.

Peters released her second studio album, The Good Witch, in June this year as the follow-up to her BRIT Breakthrough certified debut, You Signed Up For This. The album is filled with sing-along hits such as ‘Coming of Age’ and ‘Run’, as well as more vulnerable singles like ‘Body Better’. Having recently released an acoustic version of ‘There It Goes’, Peters has proved that she is ready to give fans exciting live versions of a sophomore record which is introspective, self-assured, and a lot of fun.

After supporting Ed Sheeran on his 2022/23 Mathematics Stadium Tour and spending two months headlining her own shows in the US and Canada, Peters is ready to return to her home country. The Good Witch album tour will take in cities such as Liverpool, Nottingham, and Bristol, before culminating at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on November 3rd.

Peters will then set off on a European leg, where she’ll play in countries such as Denmark, Germany, and France. The Good Witch tour is a celebration of an incredible past year for the singer-songwriter and will be a treat for her dedicated fanbase, who will get to sing along to tracks such as ‘There It Goes’ and ‘Lost The Breakup’ in packed-out venues.

