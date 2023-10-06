Manchester fourth worst UK city for cycling

Manchester is the fourth worst UK city for cycling, a new analysis from Idealo has found.

Only Leeds, Bradford, and Glasgow were found to be worse than Manchester in the study that accounted for precipitation, temperature, and safety, amongst other factors.

Manchester records nearly 10,000 road accidents a year, ranking it 6th in road accidents per 1000 people. Manchester also recorded the second-highest amount of rainfall of all cities analysed.

Despite a smaller population, Manchester had a higher number of road accidents than Glasgow, although fewer than Leeds, Bradford, and Birmingham.

According to the analysis, only 5% of Manchester’s population cycle frequently (at least 3 times a week). For students, however, cycling is a more common activity, although safety remains a concern.

Ella, a student who frequently cycles at the University of Manchester, said that “people just don’t seem to look out for cyclists”, recounting collisions with “oblivious” pedestrians, and being “cut off many times by cars pulling out and not looking.”

Other students hold mixed views. “Manchester’s cycle lanes have to be given credit” and are “super ideal for a quick commute”, said Hannah, a third year English Literature student. She describes Manchester’s cycling network as “one of the best”, but also at times feels “unsafe cycling […] as a female.”

Schemes to increase cycling accessibility in Greater Manchester have had mixed success. Manchester’s ‘Beryl bike’ cycle hire scheme, part of the new ‘Bee Network’, had over 10,000km logged in its first month of operation in December 2021.

This June, however, it was reported that under 400 bikes (out of nearly 1000) were operational. This was attributed to members of the public “wilfully and maliciously” damaging bikes.

This analysis contradicts a study from Sage, the health-insurance company, conducted this July, which found Manchester to be one of the most cycle-friendly cities in the UK. This study cited Manchester’s cycle routes and bike theft rate for its position just outside the top five.