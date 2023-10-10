How to look after your skin this autumn

As the colder autumn days start setting in, many of us will be making changes to our routines and getting excited to cosy up indoors away from the rain. Popular seasonal staples such as pumpkin spice lattes are back in cafés, winter coats are being brought out of hibernation, and Gilmore Girls is well and truly trending again all over social media.

Even though the changing autumn aesthetics are fun, there are other important changes to make as the weather gets colder, such as switching up your skincare routine. Colder weather, as well as the temperature difference when we shelter inside warmer spaces, can cause our skin to become dehydrated, sensitive, and irritated. However, for students, replacing products when the seasons change can be an expense which doesn’t fit the budget. Because of this, The Mancunion are here to give you advice and suggestions for caring for your skin this autumn which won’t break the bank.

Don’t forget SPF

Just because the days are getting shorter and we’re seeing less sun doesn’t mean that you can stop applying daily SPF. Applying sun cream each day protects your skin from UV rays and the associated risk of skin cancers. Equally, regular use of sun cream in a skincare routine will protect your skin from wrinkles and fine lines due to its prevention of premature ageing – it’s a win-win!

There are some great low-cost SPF moisturisers out there, such as this SPF booster from Boots, as well as SPF lip balms like The Body Shop‘s Skin Defence. Equally, digging out your summer holiday sun cream will do the job just fine, and could be a more budget-friendly choice – just be careful if you have sensitive skin, as face-specific sun cream tends to be more gentle on delicate areas. Whatever you choose, make sure that it’s at least SPF 30.

Lots of moisture

Because of the colder weather and the use of heating in indoor spaces, moisture tends to leave our skin more quickly in autumn and winter. Lower humidity in the air causes dryness in the skin, and this can often lead to issues such as cracking, irritation, and redness. Replacing some of your skin’s natural moisture is really important, and can, predictably, be done with a good moisturiser.

Moisturisers such as this one from CeraVe can help to restore the skin’s natural barrier and keep that all important moisture from escaping into the dryer autumn air. There are also cheaper options like The Ordinary‘s Natural Moisturising Factors cream, which uses amino, fatty, and hyaluronic acids to protect the skin from losing moisture and is less than £10.

Nighttime routine

A skincare routine isn’t only for mornings, as it’s equally important to cleanse away the day’s impact on your skin before you head to bed. Picking up a separate night cream to your morning staple will ensure that you’re getting even more moisture into your skin, as well as other soothing qualities. We can often just roll into bed after a busy day, but taking the time to unwind and care for your skin will ensure that you’re considering the extra hydration needed when temperatures drop.

There are some great, low-cost night creams out there, and some of our top suggestions include Simple‘s Vital Vitamin Night Cream, Boots‘ Nourishing Night Cream, and Nivea‘s Sensitive Night Cream. All of these options are under £5 and will ensure that your skin is getting everything it needs this autumn.

Vitamin C

Adding vitamin C to your year-round skincare routine is a great idea, as research suggests that the vitamin can protect against issues from dryness and wrinkling, to uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation. However, in the colder months, vitamin C is particularly important for strengthening your skin by boosting collagen production.

Vitamin C works well as a serum, which can often be on the pricier side, yet cheaper options for student shoppers include the likes of The INKEY List and Garnier. You can alternatively opt for a moisturiser with the vitamins included: this one from Nivea is under £10 and also contains vitamin E (great for its anti-inflammatory qualities). If you’ve recently been suffering from autumnal colds or flu, picking up some vitamin C tablets might also be a good idea as we head towards winter.

Cleansing

Cleansing is always important, as it deep cleans your skin and removes the dirt, makeup, and general pore-clogging substances which build up as we go about our lives. However, in the colder months, cleansing is especially important for combating dry, flaky skin and locking in even more moisture.

Switching to a cream or oil-based cleanser is a great way to hydrate your skin: this one from Simple is a budget-friendly choice. However, for those prone to oily skin, using a gel cleanser could be a happy middle ground, such as this camomile one from The Body Shop. Also, make sure to resist the urge to have really hot showers, as you won’t be doing your skin any favours.

Taking the change in seasons as a chance to reflect on our routines is a brilliant way to positively switch up our habits, and this doesn’t have to be any different for our skincare routines. Ensuring that you’re giving your skin everything it needs as the autumn weather gets colder can be done in a cost-effective way – your lighter moisturiser can just wait until we see some spring sunshine again.