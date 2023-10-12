BREAKING: Just Stop Oil deface University of Manchester building

A protestor from Just Stop Oil this morning (October 12) was arrested after spray painting the Alan Gilbert Learning Commons.

The protestor, Ruby, who The Mancunion understands was not a student at the University of Manchester, was arrested soon after spraying the building in Just Stop Oil’s characteristic orange paint.

She was then carried by several police into a police car before being transferred into a police van. Several police attended the scene, two of whom had guns.

At the news of her arrest, loud cheering was heard, interspersed with chants of “Just Stop Oil!” Large numbers of students congregated to watch the protest, as volunteers from Just Stop Oil handed out leaflets advertising student welcome talks.

Eve, a UoM graduate and member of Just Stop Oil who witnessed the event, said: “the University of Manchester takes money from fossil fuels” that give it a “social license to f*ck up our planet.”

The University of Manchester, after students from People and Planet occupied the John Owens building for seven days in 2019. previously agreed that the University would decarbonise their investment portfolio.

She further added that “our demands are that students and academics come and march with us in London.” Eve continued to explain that in November, a group of students would “slow march to the point of arrest.”

Another witness and Just Stop Oil member claimed that he was attempting to give the protestor legal advice, but was interrupted by police who asked him to move back repeatedly.

Before her arrest, the protestor posed for photos with a copy of George Monbiot’s Regenesis. The graffiti was cleaned off the building within the hour.

Throughout the week, Just Stop Oil have been targeting universities as part of their campaign. On October 12, the group “oranged” the portico at UCL and KCL. The University of Oxford, Birmingham, and Exeter are included in the list of universities targeted.

The University of Manchester has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it breaks.