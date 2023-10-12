What’s the buzz around the new Bee Network buses?

The first phase of publicly owned Bee Network buses have come into operation in Manchester.

Spearheaded by Andy Burnham, the new network is the first of its kind outside of London and comes after almost 40 years of bus deregulation.

With a commitment to “more reliable and more sustainable” bus travel, the Bee Network has started phase 1 of its plan to expand public ownership to all buses in Greater Manchester by 2025.

This plan includes 50 new low-emission electric buses in an attempt to make the future of Manchester transport more environmentally friendly.

Areas around the University will see the transition to Bee buses sometime in January 2025 if phases 1 and 2 go as planned.

One of the network’s key commitments is to keep costs low and accessible for all. Official quotes suggest that the new daily bus fares will be 20% cheaper than those on offer from companies at the moment. Currently, a Stagecoach DayRider ticket costs £6, a pound more than the Bee Network’s £5, 1-day Bee AnyBus.

Speaking at the Greater Manchester Green Summit 2023, Burnham told The Mancunion that there have been suggestions for a young person discount scheme, similar to TFL’s 18+ student oyster, although no official plans are yet in place.

Another commitment of the network is the plan to run buses later and earlier than they currently do.

When asked about the extended nighttime routes and more environmentally friendly vehicles, students were very positive. Sean H, who commutes daily to university, said “More transport means we have more options.”

They believed that having cheaper tickets would give students more opportunities to explore Manchester and that later buses would make late-night travel safer.

Another student, Lily, thought the Bee Network was a “future blueprint for public transport in the UK” and a chance for “further deprivatisation.”

Whilst overall positive, some students were concerned that current students would not benefit and that current issues surrounding late-night travel would not be resolved until at least 2025.