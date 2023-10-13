Quiz: Which uni style are you?

You get stopped on campus by someone with a mini mic doing a TikTok interview. What are you listening to?

a) I don’t know, what did Spotify put on my personalised playlists?

b) The Gilmore Girls soundtrack, the perfect accompaniment to autumn

c) Something you’ve never heard of. My favourite artist has 17 listeners

d) Throwback feel good tunes (à la primary school disco) and some indie classics

e) Something from the 60s or 70s, probably psychedelic rock

f) Upbeat tunes to help you get a sweat on, most likely chart hits from 2010 to present

g) Hip-hop or R&B

You’re getting ready to go out, where are you going?

a) 256

b) The SU bar

c) Hidden or XLR

d) 42’s

e) Deaf Institute for one of their decade-themed events

f) Wednesday night Athletic Union (AU) party

g) Someone’s table at a Deansgate club on the weekend

Whose closet would you most like to raid?

a) Paris Hilton

b) Blair Waldorf

c) Bella Hadid

d) Zoe Kravitz

e) Stevie Nicks

f) Sommer Ray

g) Rihanna

Let’s take a look at your screen time… what is your most used app?

a) TikTok (for hours – oops)

b) Blackboard or Outlook

c) Pinterest or Vinted

d) Twitter (sorry, ‘X’)

e) Depop, Co-star

f) The health app (just checking my steps)

g) Instagram

You’re in dire need of a study session, where can we find you?

a) The sleep pod on the second floor of Ali G

b) John Rylands for those dark academia vibes

c) A cute café

d) A booth at Ali G

e) Main Library (probably the green area)

f) The Engineering Building

g) In the privacy of your room

You need a new going-out top, where can we spot you browsing?

a) Your flatmate’s closet

b) Zara or any other high-street staple

c) Vinted or Depop

d) Urban Outfitters

e) A charity shop

f) An online shop like PLT

g) You bedazzled your own top, it’s unique!

How do you wear your hair to uni?

a) Messy bun

b) Plaits. With bows.

c) DIY blowout

d) A claw clip is the way to go

e) Hair down because your shag cut looks chef’s kiss

f) Ponytail

g) A slick back hairstyle, not a hair out of place

What are your everyday kicks?

a) Uggs

b) Loafers or Mary Janes

c) Adidas Sambas or any colourful trainers

d) Airforce 1s

e) Vintage cowboy boots

f) Your comfiest running trainers

g) Jordans

Which area of Manchester fits your vibe?

a) Fallowfield

b) East Didsbury

c) Withington

d) Piccadilly

e) Northern Quarter

f) Oxford Road

g) Deansgate

You’re reaching for an accessory and you pick…

a) Fluffy socks (comfort is key)

b) Pearls, bows, or berets

c) Statement belt or sunglasses worn on the head

d) Headphones and a tote bag

e) Loads of rings and a vintage leather bag

f) Fabric headband and your giant water bottle

g) Hoops and loads of chunky gold jewellery

What fabric would you be the most drawn to?

a) Velour

b) Plaid all the way

c) Something metallic

d) Denim

e) A psychedelic pattern

f) Lycra

g) Animal print

Mostly As – Just rolled out of bed

Comfort is definitely your top priority. We can probably find you in a morning lecture wearing grey joggers (or even pyjama bottoms), a basic crop top, and some Uggs, although you’d rather be in bed. That’s not to say that you don’t polish up for a night out, but your uni style revolves around soft fabrics and oversized silhouettes.

Mostly Bs – Preppy

Bows, plaid, and pearls galore! Your uni style is inspired by style icons such as Rory Gilmore and Blair Waldorf and you cultivate the preppy, autumnal vibe to get you in a studious mood. Whether you’re into the ‘light academia’ or ‘dark academia’ aesthetic, your typical outfit probably consists of a plaid skirt and wool jumper with knee-high socks and loafers or Mary Janes. You might also accessorise with a beret or a bow and of course you have your laptop and a cup of coffee (those assignments won’t write themselves…).

Mostly Cs – ‘Bella Bot’

The phrase ‘Bella Bot’ has been used recently on Tiktok to refer to people whose style is heavily influenced by Bella Hadid. From Adidas Sambas to boxer shorts worn as outerwear, Bella has really influenced the eclectic ‘cool girl’ aesthetic of 2023, and as an on-trend fashionista, you follow in her footsteps. Baggy jeans, zip up jumpers, and cool and colourful trainers are your uni jam. Don’t forget the accessories because you love to add one or two… or maybe seven. You probably spice up your wardrobe with unique vintage pieces (most likely from Vinted) to add to that 90s and early 00s-inspired drip.

Mostly Ds – Cool ‘n’ Casual

You always look effortlessly cool, but you don’t like to stick out from the crowd. Your faithful jeans get you through the uni week and you probably pair them with a hoodie, a tote bag, and some basic hoops. Your hair is most likely pulled back in a claw clip for maximal functionality, which perfectly encapsulates your straightforward but laid-back style identity. To you, casual is king and it makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier.

Mostly Es – 70s Queen

Your free-spirited personality is reflected in your funky, vintage-inspired wardrobe. Uni outfits consist of loads of unique pieces that you thrifted, and we might see you in a long skirt and bell sleeve top with cowboy boots, or flares with a roll neck top and afghan coat. For accessories you’ll probably go with some dangly, colourful earrings, a long pendant necklace, and loads of rings. If we can’t find you on campus, you’re probably in Afflecks browsing their wide range of knick-knacks or at a concert for a band that nobody’s heard of.

Mostly Fs – Gym Rat

Your style doesn’t revolve around uni, it revolves around the most important place in your life: the gym. You’re all about those gains, and uni is just another opportunity to wear your amazing athleisure collection. Leggings, lycra, and headbands are your go-tos. Even if you’re not the most fashionable person in your lecture, you’re definitely one of the most comfortable. Exercise gear comes in close second to the ‘just rolled out of bed’ crew on the comfort meter, although it’s clear you’re beating every other student on the hydration front as you take out your absolutely ginormous water bottle and place it on the desk.

Mostly Gs – Baddie

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the glammest of them all? It’s you. No, I’m not joking. Being a baddie is your full-time job, and even at uni you’re pulling looks. Although your makeup might be more important to you than your style, you still make sure that all your clothes accentuate you just right. You can often be seen wearing black with an added pop of colour or leopard print and always accessorise with loads of jewellery. You are the ‘hot girl’ incarnate and have the style to match.