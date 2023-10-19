Bottomless curry at Zouk Tea Bar & Grill

In celebration of National Curry Week (2nd to 8th October), Zouk Tea Bar & Grill provided an unmissable offer of bottomless curry for only £20. The treasure of Chester Street, just off Oxford Road, Zouk is in the perfect spot and has plenty to offer.

With an Instagram following of over 50,000, we would be shocked if you haven’t heard of them before. Its modern and chic interior, combined with the vibrant flavours of Indian and Pakistani cuisine, makes for a very enjoyable experience. Zouk is certainly the full package, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as providing student discounts.

Zouk is renowned for its outstanding décor, which certainly held its merit as the whole restaurant was kitted out with festive Halloween decorations. The entrance gave the perfect opportunity for Instagram-worthy pictures with Pinterest-worthy backdrops. Once inside, the impressive, open kitchen allowed for an immersive dining experience. We particularly enjoyed watching the naan being made in the tandoor.

We opted for the Chicken Tikka Masala and the Lamb and Potatoes, which were accompanied by bottomless Pilau Rice and a choice of Naan. A soft drink or a small beer was also included in the deal. As a vegetarian option, you could order Milli Juli Sabzi. Our favourites had to be the Lamb Curry and the Garlic Naan, of which we had three servings. The bottomless aspect of the deal was certainly fulfilled, as our waiter was attentive in making sure that we had enough of everything we wanted to try. They generously offered to let us take away the leftovers, too.

Chicken Tikka Masala is a nationwide favourite, and Zouk definitely hit the nail on the head. The chicken was tender and flavoursome, embodying traditional Indian flavours, whilst the curry was rich and creamy. Meanwhile, the lamb had a satisfying hint of spice with fresh flavours of ginger and coriander. The garlic naan was frankly huge and very pillowy, whilst also being smothered in delicious garlic butter.

Plus, Zouk’s brunch menu is now available for the first time post-pandemic, meaning that you can dine there any time of the day. Its menu includes a selection of savoury and sweet dishes that will get everyone’s attention.

All in all, we would definitely recommend Zouk to anyone looking for great quality Indian and Pakistani food at a fair price. The ambience of the restaurant, combined with the great quality service, makes Zouk a staple which we will certainly be returning to.

While they accept walk-ins, you can also visit the website to see the full menu or to book a table. Zouk’s opening hours:

Tuesday to Friday, from 8am – 12am

Saturday to Sunday, from 9am – 12am

Mondays, from 12pm – 12am

Words by Macy-Mae Watkinson and Ava Goldin