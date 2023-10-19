Should you book that flight and study abroad whilst at university?

It’s the time of year when you may have started to receive emails about studying abroad. However, before you demote them to the spam folder along with the countless other ‘opportunities’ offered by the university (I’m looking at you Mindfulness Journal Decoration, a class in which its participants must find employers flocking to them at its mere mention), maybe have another think about whether you should brush them aside. Studying abroad is a substantial undertaking. It’s an opportunity which not only pushes you to experience new cultures and people but also grows your independence, helping you realise who you are as a result.

One way the experience stretches you is through its organisation – with countless decisions to make and plentiful situations that have the potential to go wrong, studying abroad forces you to be constantly planning, whether that be cashflow management, module selection, or your visa choice (a slight step up from deciding between going to Factory or 42s this Saturday). Meanwhile, elements such as flights cause a whole host of other worries, leaving you to stress about where to catch your connection, the prospect of lost luggage, or what to do if they get cancelled.

However, by going through this, you will become someone who is far more capable of functioning under pressure. Dealing with these temporary stresses will allow you to be unquestioningly calmer and more independent when dealing with problems in the future.

Studying abroad also forces you to meet lots of different people, often from a wide variety of countries and backgrounds. This will expose you to numerous different customs and traditions; providing a fascinating and enjoyable experience, as well as transforming you into a person who is well-rounded, and far more knowledgeable of how the world works. As a consequence, you will rethink stereotypes and become someone who is more accepting and welcoming of other people – even of those who clap when the plane lands (well, maybe).

Seeing other approaches to life also makes you consider your own; this is a valuable experience as you are forced to question your own values. As such, you may learn to appreciate parts of life that you had never taken much note of before. Thus, through recognising alternative ways of doing things, you can drastically improve your levels of happiness. Plus, if nothing else, if you do end up travelling more, you’ll save an absolute fortune on Air BnBs with you now having free accommodation across the world. Result!

You may also experience stress during your study abroad, feeling pressure to make the most of your trip the entire time. Expectations of travelling are often very high due to apps like Instagram making it seem as though travelling has to be a life-changing experience, sometimes leaving you feeling that if you’re not happy the entire time, you’re wasting it. This is a sense which can be also heightened by the duration of such a trip.

In reality, travelling is not always fun, with common struggles like fatigue, meeting new people, or even just normal university stresses from exams and coursework (stick with me here – I promise it’s not all like this). However, by doing what you want, whether that be something that can’t be done in any other place on the entire planet, or just chilling with some friends in the kitchen, you will find enjoyment and all the justification you need. If something is getting you to a place where you’ll be having fun, then it’s worth it; there are no hard and fast rules for travelling.

These pressures will instead then develop into something positive, as by only doing activities for yourself, you will in turn become happier in yourself as you begin to find out who you are, and what it is that truly makes you happy. This is a realisation that is slightly more life-changing than discovering what your favourite type of glitter is in Mindfulness Journal Decoration.

Despite all this stress, studying abroad is easily one of the most fun and amazing things I have ever done. The friends that I have made will last a lifetime, and I’m sure the memories will too. These places really are incredible, whether you prefer to get your breath taken away by a beautiful landscape or a bungee jump. However, it is the people you meet on your time abroad that make it, not the places you go – being able to share your experience of these places with brilliant, similar-minded people cannot be beaten. It allows you to enjoy whatever happens along the journey, developing you into a person who is much calmer when dealing with problems, and more content with themselves. Studying abroad is far more than just another opportunity, and it shouldn’t be missed.