With spooky season in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, let’s take a look at some of our predictions for costumes you’ll be seeing on October 31.

Barbie

Let’s start with the obvious. There is no doubt that Barbie-inspired costumes will be a big hit this Halloween after it became the biggest movie of the year. Expect to see a lot of southern-inspired cowgirl outfits, disco, sparkly dresses, and one of my personal favourites from the film: neon athletic attire teamed with roller blades. If you want to keep it simple this Halloween, but still want to match the Barbie theme, why not opt for a pink jumpsuit, mirroring President Barbie’s iconic look?

The Barbie craze has not only impacted women. Men are also predicted to enthusiastically get behind the wheel of Barbie’s iconic pink car and partake in the showcase with a diverse range of Ken and Alan costumes.

Oppenheimer

With such certainty that Barbie-themed costumes will become a Halloween trend, it’s entirely reasonable to predict an upsurge in Oppenheimer-inspired Halloween outfits. To truly capture the essence of the film’s principal physicist character, securing Oppenheimer’s iconic brown fedora is essential. Pair it with a vintage, professorial-style suit or trench coat for that authentic scholarly appearance.

For those who enjoy collaborative costume ideas, consider the delightful and straightforward option of channelling the genius of Albert Einstein. All it takes is finding a long, white wig in the style of Einstein’s famous hair, and you are all set to embrace this iconic scientific persona. This harmonious blend of Oppenheimer and Einstein costumes promises a Halloween theme that’s not only historically inspired but also brimming with scientific and cinematic creativity.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

If you haven’t made it to The Eras Tour or the corresponding concert film this year, there’s still a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of 2023 – gather your best friends and get all decked out in eras-inspired outfits. Bring out those cowgirl boots, sequins, and friendship bracelets, because once you’re dressed to the nines, Halloween won’t know what’s hit it.

Super Mario Bros

Super Mario is a gaming classic rather than a brief trend. Mario costumes never go out of style, making them a dependable and classic Halloween pick. The Super Mario franchise has a diverse cast of characters, from the main protagonists to the countless opponents and power-ups. This variation allows for unique Halloween costumes.

With the recent Super Mario Bros film achieving the status of the “highest-grossing video game film of all time”, we can anticipate Super Mario costumes to garner even more attention and prominence this October. The combination of nostalgia, creativity, and the ongoing popularity of the franchise ensures that Super Mario-themed costumes will continue to be a go-to choice for Halloween celebrations for many years to come.

Carmy Berzatto

Back in January 2023, when The Bear hit our screens, Chef Carmy became the object of affection for just about everyone. It wasn’t about sporting extravagant designer brands; it was his knack for making a plain white tee, a blue apron, dishevelled hair, and a smattering of tattoos look incredibly appealing. As a result, dressing up as a chef became the perfect eleventh-hour costume choice, with all the essential elements probably already hanging in your closet or tucked away in your pantry. Princess Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

With the success of the live-adaption of The Little Mermaid, we anticipate that many women and young girls will dress up as this famous underwater Disney princess. According to experts from Boohoo, there is an average of 8,000 monthly global searches for the term ‘Ariel Costume’. This Halloween, we predict that many will wear the famous purple seashell bikini top with a green mermaid tail skirt, seashell jewellery, and toy companion, Flounder.

Rihanna at The Super Bowl

Rihanna shook the world earlier this year (February 2023), with her iconic Super Bowl half-time performance becoming the most watched of all time. I must admit that attempting to mimic Rihanna’s actions is undeniably rather ambitious. Although it’s apparent that none of us can ever aspire to reach the same level of greatness as her Super Bowl performance this year, we can still make an effort by opting for an all-red ensemble and, naturally, adding some red lipstick to complete the look.

Katniss Everdeen

If you’re anything like me, you’ll be on the edge of your seat waiting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes film to release on November 17, 2023. If you’re eagerly anticipating the upcoming Hunger Games movie and want to make a Halloween statement, donning some Hunger Games-inspired attire is unquestionably the way to go this year. Anticipating the prequel film’s release just weeks away, we’re looking forward to numerous Hunger Games-themed costumes on October 31.

Simply put on a dark, robust jacket or shirt, ideally green or brown, as well as dark trousers or leggings. Finally, put on some comfy lace-up brown or black boots for walking and running. I recommend obtaining a toy bow and quiver with arrows to carry around if you want to go the extra mile. Katniss is a popular choice for a Halloween costume, given she is such a recognisable character from the film series. However, don’t hesitate to unleash your creativity by exploring costume ideas inspired by other characters from the world of Panem, such as Effie Trinket.

For students, Halloween is more than just frightful costumes and sweet candy; it is a time to show their creativity and imagination. We are excited to see what Halloween has in store for us this year.