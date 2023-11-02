Dimitra Ananiadou: A musical odyssey for a pawsome cause

Get ready to mark your calendars for November 8th because the International Anthony Burgess Foundation is about to host a concert that promises to be an absolute musical treat. Dimitra Ananiadou, an award-winning violinist and a third-year Music PhD Researcher at the University of Manchester, is set to captivate your senses with an eclectic mix of musical masterpieces, ranging from Bach to Beethoven, all in the name of supporting our furry friends at the Society of Abandoned Animals (SAA). Ananiado’s passion for the violin and musicology shines through in her studies and her stage presence. This event is a true fusion of musical history and contemporary artistry, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Featured in the concert will be the pianist virtuoso, Richard Whalley, who is a Senior Lecturer in Musical Composition at The University of Manchester and whose works have been performed worldwide. His compositions explore the concepts of time, memory, and nature, promising a unique and thought-provoking musical experience.

And last but not least, Alex Apostolopoulos, a talented PhD Researcher also at Manchester, has composed a piece specifically for Dimitra. His work poses questions about individual interests and societal responsibilities, and it promises to be a thought-provoking addition to the evening’s repertoire.

Johann Sebastian Bach: ‘Sonata II for Solo Violin’ BWV 1003: Allegro

The evening will commence with a blazing performance of Bach’s ‘Sonata II for Solo Violin’, a piece that’s sure to set the stage on fire. This allegro finale is an exquisite showcase of virtuosity, with Bach’s intricate melodies echoing through the centuries.

Richard Whalley: ‘Butterflies’

Following Bach, the concert takes a delightful twist with Richard Whalley’s ‘Butterflies’. This whimsical piano piece, inspired by M.C. Escher’s print, captures the spontaneity of butterfly movement. It’s an auditory dance that transports you to the enchanting world of these graceful creatures.

Alex Apostolopoulos: ‘Must it Be?’ for Solo Violin

Next up is an original composition by Alex Apostolopoulos. His piece ‘Must it Be?’ delves into the internal conflicts one faces when caught between personal interests and societal responsibilities. This powerful composition encourages you to contemplate the age-old question of ‘Must it be?’, whilst immersing yourself in its evocative melodies.

Jules Massenet: ‘Meditation from Thais’ for Violin and Piano

The concert will continue with Jules Massenet‘s ‘Meditation from Thais’, a poignant and romantic piece originally from the opera of the same name. This exquisite melody captures the essence of allure and charm, akin to the story of Thaïs herself.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata Op. 47 ‘Kreutzer’

Saving for last the grand finale, Ananiadou will perform Beethoven’s magnificent Violin Sonata Op. 47 ‘Kreutzer’. This sonata, with its powerful and intricate composition, is a piece that music lovers should not miss. Beethoven’s work, often associated with the virtuoso violinist George Bridgetower, promises to be a highlight of the evening.

A Concert for a Pawsome Cause

What makes this concert even more special is its mission to support the SAA, dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. By attending this concert, you not only indulge in musical bliss, but also contribute to a heartwarming cause. Remember, it’s not just an afternoon of music; it’s a chance to make a real difference to the lives of abandoned animals.

So, clear your schedule for November 8th, grab your tickets here, and head over to the International Anthony Burgess Foundation for an enchanting musical journey. Let Dimitra Ananiadou and her fellow artists transport you to a world of melodies and emotions, all while making a positive impact on the lives of our furry companions.