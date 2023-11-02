The complexity of female friendship: Reviewing Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels

Elena Ferrante’s four Neapolitan Novels (2011-14) uncover the tumultuous friendship of two girls. The girls consist of the narrator, Elena Greco, and her lifelong friend Lila Cerullo, who both grow up in a poverty-stricken neighbourhood in 1950s Naples.

Ferrante herself is a pseudonymous writer, likely to distance herself from the deeply personal and explicit writings of the novels which are said to be loosely based on her own experiences growing up in Naples.

Across the four novels, the girls face many barriers such as the rise and fall of fascism, pervasive male violence, and constant class barriers. These barriers both force the girls to unite to find strength and undermines their bond. The friendship is made remarkable by its intensity; a bond that transcends normal childhood relationships and endures their whole lives.

As children, they face their fears and form their dreams together. They are united when they read Little Women and the hope of escaping poverty through literature begins. On another occasion they muster the courage to confront Don Achille, the most feared figure in the neighbourhood, relying on only each other for strength.

This bond endures despite the diverging paths they choose. As the series unfolds, they consistently show up for each other in moments of need, illuminating the enduring power and beauty of female friendship.

Yet, there is a darker side to their friendship. A mutual jealousy creeps in and an inability to communicate forces each to act cruelly to the other. This aspect of their friendship makes the series particularly compelling, as it more accurately mirrors the complexities of real-life relationships.

Ferrante’s use of first-person narration intensifies this. There is an extremely vivid and engaging depiction that makes it hard to believe that this story is only fiction. The reader feels an almost painful intimacy with the two female characters, as they act as a vehicle for us to recount our own childhood and relationships with others.

Initially, Lila appears as the story’s antagonist making cutting remarks and undermining Elena who remains her devoted friend despite this cruelty. Elena sees her own mind as inferior to Lila’s making her cling onto the friendship, afraid she will be left behind if the duo separates.

However, as the reader learns more about Lila’s experiences, her character seems to shift away from the villain archetype. Despite her strong exterior, Lila grapples with a perpetual sense of instability in a world that threatens to crumble around her. The never-ending hardships she faces have caused her to lose all sense of safety and identity. A saddening portrait of a woman distorted by everyday realities.

This contrasts Elena who is able to stay grounded, using her stable sense of identity and education to escape the unsteadiness of their home life. This evolution of character prompts empathy for Lila and underscores a profound message: people’s actions are often a reflection of their inner struggles, not a judgment of one’s own character.

This is why the novels are so worth reading; they act as a reminder that people may act in ways that seem strange or even unkind because of events they have faced in their own lives kept hidden. While Lila may act sporadically or in a self-centred manner it is as a form of self-preservation, not an inherent cruelty. People are constantly reshaped by experiences. In our friendships, we should try to understand what may have caused people to act in seemingly strange ways not become immediately defensive.

If you want to be immersed in a new realm through the vivid descriptions, while being profoundly impacted by the rawness of the characters created then read the Neapolitan Novels. Be reminded of both the importance and the fragility that is female friendship.