What to wear: Autumn accessories

Whether you wear your pyjamas to lectures or see uni as your own personal catwalk, these accessories are the perfect way to elevate any autumn outfit with plenty of sustainable, budget-friendly, thrift, and DIY options.

Bows

A guide to this season’s accessories would not be complete without this It Girl essential. Donned by your favourite influencers all over social media, bow-mania has taken the fashion world by storm. From maximalist bow-makeup, as seen in Simone Rocha’s Autumn/Winter 2023 (AW23) collection, to more minimalist looks, this versatile and easy-to-DIY accessory is defining 2023’s increasingly popular coquettish, ballet-core trends. But even if ‘girly’ isn’t your style, bows are perfect to pair with more androgynous looks to create the iconic ‘blokette‘ style we are continuing to see this season.

Fluffy hats

Any UoM student knows that autumn in Manchester can be pretty brutal, and it’s not always easy to stay stylish as the biting northern winds do their worst while you’re in the queue for the Magic Bus after 5 p.m. But fear not! The fluffy hat comeback is fashion’s solution to the changing weather: be it a branded trapper hat or an oversized vintage number – this accessory is the perfect combination of practical and stylish.

Red (everything)

AW21 may have seen the sage green super-surge, but this season it’s all about red. Sandy Liang’s iconic AW23 collection highlights red as the perfect, playful yet classy colour for this time of year. But if you’re looking for something a little more understated than Liang’s monochromatic looks, red accessories are the way to go. Whether it’s red nails, shoes, or bags, it’s easy to incorporate this scarlet fever into everyday outfits.

Scarves (the bigger the better)

Every autumn, scarves make their comeback and this year is no exception. Inspired by iconic autumnal rom-com characters like the eponymous Bridget Jones, and Kate Winslet in The Holiday, this season’s fashionistas are wearing bold scarves to achieve that iconic ‘frazzled Brit‘ vibe. A great way to keep warm, this autumn essential is an easy solution to make a simple outfit unique (without really having to try) – bonus points if your scarves are hand-knitted or crocheted too.

Statement scrunchies

Another effortless way to elevate an autumn outfit is with a statement scrunchie. Adding a pop of colour to your favourite hairstyle or simply sitting pretty on your wrist, bold scrunchies are becoming a staple this season. GoodSquish has been spearheading the AW23 scrunchie ‘movement’, with their fun patterns and bright colours, but if dropping £30 plus on a scrunchie is too much for your student budget to handle, the thrifty, average (but stylish) Joes are making their own: be it crochet, lace, or upcycled scraps.

Tartan

Whilst tartan might traditionally remind you of your school uniform trauma, AW23 is making tartan great again. From subtler tartan socks to bolder tights and scarves, this timeless pattern epitomises that homely, autumnal feel that gives us comfort as we head into the colder months. Tartan accessories are easy to find second-hand on Vinted and in charity shops.

As a student in Manchester, it can be hard to balance warmth and style, but incorporating these accessories into your looks is a cheat code to staying on trend this season whilst avoiding that Fallowfield frostbite. There’s so much opportunity to make these accessories your own, allowing for your own personal style and creativity to flourish.