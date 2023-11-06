Fuse FM presents Transfusion: Dance for Trans Mutual Aid
By Erin Botten
On Tuesday 7 November, UoM’s student radio, Fuse FM, is hosting a club night with a twist: Transfusion.
Bringing on board a host of non-binary DJs, Fuse FM aims to party the night away to support Manchester’s trans community, with the event being dedicated to fundraising for Trans Mutual Aid Manchester.
Trans Mutual Aid Manchester
Trans Mutual Aid Manchester is a “Trans led, radical mutual aid group, set up to help trans and non-binary people in Greater Manchester support each other through direct action.” This means the group helps those within the trans community with essential costs. However, this wouldn’t be possible without fundraisers or donations.
Transfusion: what to expect
For their first event of the year, Fuse FM has recruited a group of talented young DJs for their night of protest partying. The first lineup includes Manchester local RIxY, A.$.K who promises “super sexy and funky beats.”
Round two has Entropy bringing “old school dubstep beats” combined with “euphoric rave belters.” They’re followed by Messy B.A.O who has previously DJed at Natsu Fest.
“It was really important for us to spotlight nonbinary DJs because they’re often very underrepresented in these spaces. They’re also all such talented people,” Issy says.
“Guests can expect a night of fun, joy, celebration, and most of all, a queer safe space. Our DJs are playing everything from house and soul to dubstep. I really want to emphasise that it’s a night for everyone to come and enjoy and raise money for a good cause!”
If that wasn’t enough for you, you can grab merch! Issy explains, “We are planning on selling t-shirts and taking donations on the night too.”
Combined with music, drinks and a cheeky dance on a school night, you’re in for a good time.
When and where
When: Tuesday November 7 2023. 22:00 until 2:00.
Where: Mirage Bar, Islington Mill – the only queer bar in Salford. The bar is easily accessible via tram, bus or taxi.
Tickets: Purchase tickets for the evening here! Tickets can be purchased until 1:00 Nov 8 – the last entry time. If you’re unable to attend but would still like to donate to Trans Mutual Aid Manchester, follow this link.
Issy wrapped up by saying “Come party with us in support of the vibrant trans community in Manchester – every penny counts. Would love to see as many faces there as possible! And bring your house, coursemates, parents, siblings, and your dog too!”