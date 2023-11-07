New AI assignment guidance from the University of Manchester

Students may now use AI (artificial intelligence) tools, such as ChatGPT, to help generate ideas and key themes, as well as to plan assessments, new guidance states.

The guidance on using AI in assignments, published by the University on October 30, 2023, also permits students to include citations or quotations from content produced by AI systems.

Guidance on referencing AI in assignments has been published by the University of Manchester Library.

However, claiming AI-generated content as own work constitutes plagiarism.

Specific course units or assignments may have different rules. Detailed instructions on what is acceptable, along with the possibility of signing a code of conduct, will be provided in such cases.