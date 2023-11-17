Covid-19 Inquiry: A spectacular demonstration on what not to do

Let’s not kid ourselves though, shall we? If any of these supposed “revelations” manage to astonish you, you must have been living under a rock during Boris Johnson’s tenure. His track record of calamitous leadership is about as shocking as a rainy day in Manchester. Let’s not disregard the Sue Gray report, a true masterpiece in showcasing the sterling leadership within Johnson’s No.10. It meticulously detailed 16 gatherings that transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a stark reminder of the key contrast between students’ isolation and Downing Street’s festivities.

So what exactly could the Covid-19 inquiry achieve? The inquiry could spell potential trouble for the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, who’s been quite eager to distance himself from Johnson’s administration, all in anticipation of a looming general election next year. But let’s not forget the little detail that he was, in fact, the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the peak of the pandemic. Quite the tightrope he’s walking on here.

Whilst students and the public grappled with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, our government seemed to be conducting a masterclass on how not to govern. It’s almost impressive how consistently they manage to miss the mark.

However, in the midst of this spectacle, there’s a silver lining for students. It’s a reminder that the skills you’re developing – critical thinking, sound judgment, and the ability to navigate complex situations – are more essential than ever. You’re witnessing firsthand what happens when leadership falters, and that can be a powerful lesson as you forge your own paths in the future. So, keep your sense of humour intact, and take away the knowledge that even in the face of absurdity, you have the tools to make a difference and avoid the pitfalls of those who seem to have forgotten the basics of leadership.