Dealing with homesickness: seven brilliant tips

I’m sure you have probably heard by now about how joining a society can effectively combat homesickness by introducing you to new people and fostering friendships. After a challenging first semester last year, where I struggled to find my footing, I knew I had to make a change when I returned in January. It was only when I started looking through the list of different societies that things began to take a positive turn.

There are so many great societies here, at the University of Manchester, so you are bound to meet like-minded people. An honourable mention includes the University of Manchester Hiking Club, which holds weekly hikes in the Lake District and Wales. I have met some amazing people through this society, and all the people are so lovely and supportive.

Another society I recommend is The Mancunion. I’ve only recently become part of our student newspaper, and I must say it’s been incredibly engaging and a wonderful escape from my studies. It’s a place where I can literally write about anything.

Here are a few notable mentions of other societies: Run Wild (our university running club), Quiz Society, Swimming Club, Trampolining, and the Day Trip Society.

Part-time work

Balancing a part-time job during your university experience not only lets you earn extra money but also opens doors to making new friends and lessens the impact of homesickness and loneliness. The social interactions and support networks established through your workplace can alleviate these emotional challenges.

If you are in need of a part-time job, the SU JobShop advertises part-time work to University of Manchester students. Simply sign up and gain access to thousands of part-time jobs here in Manchester.

Watch your comfort film/series

One of my biggest regrets from last year was abandoning the simple pleasures that used to make me happy, such as enjoying my favourite TV series and films. I’ve therefore made it a point to carve out time for these small, significant joys, this year, which has already reduced feelings of homesickness, compared to this time last year.

As winter looms and the nights get darker, it’s the perfect time to cosy up and revisit your go-to comfort show or movie, the one that gives you that warm feeling of home. Whether it’s a Harry Potter movie marathon or a Modern Family episode binge, now is the time to do it.

While these simple joys may seem minor, it’s essential to prioritise self-care during the winter months.