Dealing with homesickness: seven brilliant tips
By Grace Hilton
At some point during our university years, we will all feel homesick. Homesickness has been found to peak in the third week of October, with many students heading home for reading week. Given that many of us can’t make the journey back home frequently due to the distance, I’m here to offer some tips on managing homesickness and turning Manchester into your second home.
Joining a society
I’m sure you have probably heard by now about how joining a society can effectively combat homesickness by introducing you to new people and fostering friendships. After a challenging first semester last year, where I struggled to find my footing, I knew I had to make a change when I returned in January. It was only when I started looking through the list of different societies that things began to take a positive turn.
There are so many great societies here, at the University of Manchester, so you are bound to meet like-minded people. An honourable mention includes the University of Manchester Hiking Club, which holds weekly hikes in the Lake District and Wales. I have met some amazing people through this society, and all the people are so lovely and supportive.
Another society I recommend is The Mancunion. I’ve only recently become part of our student newspaper, and I must say it’s been incredibly engaging and a wonderful escape from my studies. It’s a place where I can literally write about anything.
Here are a few notable mentions of other societies: Run Wild (our university running club), Quiz Society, Swimming Club, Trampolining, and the Day Trip Society.
Part-time work
Balancing a part-time job during your university experience not only lets you earn extra money but also opens doors to making new friends and lessens the impact of homesickness and loneliness. The social interactions and support networks established through your workplace can alleviate these emotional challenges.
If you are in need of a part-time job, the SU JobShop advertises part-time work to University of Manchester students. Simply sign up and gain access to thousands of part-time jobs here in Manchester.
Watch your comfort film/series
One of my biggest regrets from last year was abandoning the simple pleasures that used to make me happy, such as enjoying my favourite TV series and films. I’ve therefore made it a point to carve out time for these small, significant joys, this year, which has already reduced feelings of homesickness, compared to this time last year.
As winter looms and the nights get darker, it’s the perfect time to cosy up and revisit your go-to comfort show or movie, the one that gives you that warm feeling of home. Whether it’s a Harry Potter movie marathon or a Modern Family episode binge, now is the time to do it.
While these simple joys may seem minor, it’s essential to prioritise self-care during the winter months.
Keep in touch with family and friends
Keeping in touch with your friends and family, whether through a phone call, a WhatsApp group chat, or a written letter, plays a vital role in helping you stay connected with what’s happening in your hometown.
On the flip side, being too connected can actually make you feel the distance more and worsen your homesickness. The trick is to ensure you don’t end up talking to your home friends and family more than your uni buddies.
Keep in mind that your friends and family will be there when you return home for the holidays. Stay present and make the most of your time here at university.
Personalise your room
To combat homesickness, it’s essential to decorate and personalise your room. Pinning up photos of friends and family, posters of your favourite movies, and adding some greenery with plant pots. By personalising your room in these ways, you can create a cosy and welcoming environment that reduces homesickness and helps your new surroundings feel more like home.
Freeprints is an app that allows you to print 45 6 x 4 prints each month at no cost, with just a postage fee of £3.99.
Planning days out with friends
Manchester offers an array of enjoyable options to explore with your friends, including the possibility of savouring a delicious brunch, embarking on a shopping spree at the Trafford Centre, or even spending an afternoon on the ice rink at Planet Ice in Altrincham. You’re bound to find something you enjoy.
Or why not go for a lunch date with a friend at Nibble in the northern quarter? Nibble is a cafe that proudly operates independently and is owned and run by women, offering top-notch toasties and delicious cakes.
Another highlight is NQ64, an arcade bar that combines classic games with an exceptional cocktail bar.
Volunteering
Engaging in volunteer work offers a wonderful opportunity to discover a sense of purpose and fulfilment. Instead of getting bogged down by homesickness, you can channel your energies into making a positive difference in the community or for the cause you’re passionate about.
Getting involved in volunteer activities also has the potential to enhance your self-esteem and confidence as you gain fresh skills, conquer obstacles, and witness the positive outcomes of your hard work. This can contribute to an overall improvement in your well-being and help you feel more comfortable in your new environment as a student.
For more than a decade, the Fallowfield Tree Bases community organisation has been beautifying the streets of Fallowfield. Comprising both local residents and student volunteers, this group engages in planting and tending to small gardens encircling tree bases, fostering a sense of togetherness and community unity.
Another volunteering programme I recommend is becoming a mentor at Reach Out. You’ll be matched with a student at a nearby school and dedicate time to connect with them each week. Your role will involve engaging in conversations, providing assistance with fundamental Maths and English tasks, and participating in character-building group activities alongside them.
Before homesickness becomes overwhelming to the point where it affects your university experience, it’s crucial to take advantage of the support services provided by the university. The Students’ Union offers a free advisory service for students struggling with homesickness and can arrange counselling sessions if necessary, helping you find a balance between your academic journey and adjusting to life away from home.
I hope you have found some of these tips useful, and remember that homesickness is experienced by almost every university student – you are not alone!