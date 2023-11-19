Sunak’s plan for a 50-metre fence around his mansion is nothing but nonsense and insensibility

What is it with male leaders of western countries and their obsessions with perimeter barriers?

Rishi Sunak has submitted an application with plans to build a 50-metre fence around his massive North Yorkshire home. The fence is reportedly planned to be four-feet high, so he won’t even be able to see over it. What’s the point of it then? Seems to be a waste of wood, in my opinion.

These plans emerged in response to Greenpeace protestors hanging oil-black drapes over his property to express opposition to the government’s intentions to permit more than 100 new licenses for overseas fossil fuel extraction. A decision that was definitely not biased or at all influenced by personal monetary and business gains. That would be undemocratic and socially unaware.

Greenpeace’s expression of discontent against the Prime Minister’s decisions clearly hit a sore spot. Sunak was quick to submit plans to the North Yorkshire council in a desperate plea to block out any further demonstrations of disagreement with his train wreck of executive governance, and any personal accountability along with it.

Considering the Greenpeace protestors scaled a mansion with ropes and hardhats, I can’t imagine a four-feet fence is likely to ward any future vigilantes away from his precious estate. Especially a wooden one – making it out of the corpses of trees will undoubtedly keep those meddling environmental activists away, like garlic to a vampire.

Downing Street felt it necessary to confirm that the Prime Minister would be paying for the palisade himself, given politicians’ reputable history in treating taxpayer money like a ‘Homes-Under-The-Hammer’ trust fund. Ostensibly, the general public needs to be reassured that our political representatives reluctantly recognise that our taxes are not a home renovation grant, regardless of how many duck islands and barricades they want.

Perhaps Sunak can pay for it using all the money his wife has saved through tax evasion.

The application is yet to be approved by the North Yorkshire council, but the PM’s promises that it will offer no harm to heritage and will be “simple” and “modest”. Also, the fact that he’s the Prime Minister could play a role here.

Disillusionment between UK voters and our representatives is already rife and has evidently been steadily increasing over the past couple of decades. The Prime Minister has now made it his mission to materialise these metaphorical barriers into physical ones. The underlying elitism of it all is astounding.

“What’s that? The people don’t appreciate my recklessness with the country and my blindness towards social class? Better find a way to facilitate ignoring their complaints rather than taking them on board, then.”

Sunak’s throwing matches into the bin he’s dumped this country into, and instead of calling the fire brigade, he’s pulled out a skewer and marshmallows. The executive may be socially ignorant towards the realities of their citizens’ everyday lives, but they are not dimly unaware. They understand the consequences of their actions and plough through in a shocking display of uncompassionate selfishness.

So protestors took the issue directly to his front door (or rather, roof) and brought his problematic politics into the home, as he has done for so many in this country. Unfortunately, most of us lack the resources and titular capabilities to construct this away at will.

The Prime Minister was fed a taste of his own medicine, and it’s evident he did not enjoy it. It’s one of the more disgusting ones – banana flavour perhaps. Alas, he possesses the prominence and ability to spit it out whereas the rest of us are condemned to a daily prescription. One of the few free available ones in this country.

Now, I do not suspect Sunak is an upstanding neighbour – call it a gut feeling – but this fence-building business deems it highly unlikely he will be sitting down for Christmas lunch and a round of carol-singing with the North Yorkshire locals this festive season.

Sharing a neighbourhood with the Prime Minister must already be relatively alienating, especially given the mammoth scale of his estate that physically and proverbially looms over the surrounding area. Having a barrier to slice through the community and already neighbourly relations the locals have with the PM does nothing but exacerbate the ruins of communal solidarity that classicism walks over the ashes of.

Sunak’s construction plans have well and truly buried any prospects for community living and connection with his people. I hope the grave is dug on his side of the fence.