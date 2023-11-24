Soul-warming miso beans: A cosy dish to conquer the cold in Manchester
It’s well and truly into soup season; with the constant rain and the dropping temperature, all everyone seems to want is a nice warm drink or a bowl of soup. But if you’re anything like me and are looking for something a bit different to try that cuddles your insides the same way soup does, I’ve got just the dish for you: Soul-warming miso beans!
Now, I know every student is a fan of a simple one-pot-dish, and these miso beans are just that, saving all the effort washing up entails but providing all the flavour. The ingredients needed are also relatively cheap and versatile, meaning they can be used for other dishes besides this one. The recipe below is easy, delicious, healthy, warming, and only takes 15-20 minutes. Thus acting perfectly as a winter staple to add to your rotation of dishes.
Another great thing about the meal is that you can have it any time of day, for breakfast, as a substitute for beans on toast, for lunch or, as I do, you could have it for dinner.
Ingredients
- 3 garlic gloves, diced
- 250g of chopped Chestnut Mushrooms (alternative mushrooms also work, but I would recommend chestnut for the best final product)
- Handful of spinach
- Vegetable stock
- 3 tablespoons of cream cheese
- 1 tin of butter beans
- 2 teaspoons of miso paste
- A handful of fresh coriander (dried coriander will also work)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Butter
- Some crusty white bread to dip in or serve on (optional)
Preparation
- In a large, deep frying pan, add a tablespoon of butter and turn up your heat to medium-low. Once this butter has melted, add the diced garlic and cook for around two minutes.
- After this has begun to cook, the chopped mushrooms can be added. Give this a little stir until the mushrooms have softened.
- Meanwhile, boil your kettle and create a mug’s worth of vegetable stock. Other stock is also an option if that’s what you have on hand.
- Once the stock has been made, add a handful of chopped coriander and a whole tin of butterbeans. Cook this for around five minutes.
- Then, add the mug of stock to the pan and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, turn down the heat on the pan and let it simmer and reduce.
- At this point, you can slice some bread if you’re having it.
- Keep the pan on simmer until the sauce thickens, then add a handful of spinach to wilt. Don’t worry if the sauce isn’t completely thick at this point. Either simmer it a bit longer or begin the next step, as the cream cheese will also act as a thickener.
- Next, add in your two teaspoons of miso, a dash of salt and pepper, and your three tablespoons of cream cheese and stir in gently (If you still want that sauce a bit creamier, feel free to add more cream cheese; it’s all dependent on personal preference).
- Finally, toast your bread, serving the beans on top as you would with classic beans on toast and then garnish with a bit of fresh coriander. All that’s left to do now is sit back and enjoy your new winter favourite.