Soul-warming miso beans: A cosy dish to conquer the cold in Manchester

It’s well and truly into soup season; with the constant rain and the dropping temperature, all everyone seems to want is a nice warm drink or a bowl of soup. But if you’re anything like me and are looking for something a bit different to try that cuddles your insides the same way soup does, I’ve got just the dish for you: Soul-warming miso beans!

Now, I know every student is a fan of a simple one-pot-dish, and these miso beans are just that, saving all the effort washing up entails but providing all the flavour. The ingredients needed are also relatively cheap and versatile, meaning they can be used for other dishes besides this one. The recipe below is easy, delicious, healthy, warming, and only takes 15-20 minutes. Thus acting perfectly as a winter staple to add to your rotation of dishes.

Another great thing about the meal is that you can have it any time of day, for breakfast, as a substitute for beans on toast, for lunch or, as I do, you could have it for dinner.

Ingredients

3 garlic gloves, diced

250g of chopped Chestnut Mushrooms (alternative mushrooms also work, but I would recommend chestnut for the best final product)

Handful of spinach

Vegetable stock

3 tablespoons of cream cheese

1 tin of butter beans

2 teaspoons of miso paste

A handful of fresh coriander (dried coriander will also work)

Salt

Pepper

Butter

Some crusty white bread to dip in or serve on (optional)

Preparation