Skip to main content
lilywallen
28th November 2023

Former University of Manchester student jailed for Just Stop Oil activity

Just Stop Oil activist Phoebe Plummer, known for defacing a van Gogh painting, faces 6 months in prison, pending their plea to Southwark Crown Court on November 30
Categories:
TLDR
Former University of Manchester student jailed for Just Stop Oil activity
Credit: Alisdare Hickson @ Flickr

University of Manchester alumni Phoebe Plummer faces 6 months in prison following their arrest at a slow march for Just Stop Oil in London. Their hearing took place on November 16.

The 22-year-old, who first garnered media attention last year with her defacement of a van Gogh painting using soup, is to be remanded in prison until May 16, 2024.

They will put forward their plea at Southwark Crown Court on November 30.

Plummer was remanded under Public Order Act 2023, section 7 by Judge McDonell at Highbury Magistrates court. In reply to the Judge’s inquiry into future intent, Plumber stated “I will continue to march while they continue to licence new oil, coal, and gas. How many more children have to die before you listen?”

In response to the imprisonment, a Just Stop Oil tweet claimed Plummer, who studied maths and computer science for 1 year at the University of Manchester, to be 1 of 6 members of the protest group arrested in the 14 days prior.

Plummer criticised the government’s “draconian” Public Order Acts, telling Dazed that protesters “won’t be intimidated by prison sentences when there is so much more at stake.”

This news comes one month after the University’s Alan Gilbert Learning Commons was vandalised with spray paint by Just Stop Oil protester Ruby Hamill, who was arrested at the scene.

Just Stop Oil’s X (formerly Twitter) page claims she broke the conditions of her bail by choosing to continue protesting, and will remain in prison until her next court date in December.

Hamill’s demonstration was one in a string of attacks on various university buildings across the UK.

In the run up to a large demonstration in London, Just Stop Oil posters have been spotted around the University of Manchester’s campus. The posters invite students to a meeting located at University Place in order to  “find out why” “hundreds of students are taking action in London”.

Lily Wallen

Lily Wallen

More Coverage

Falling admissions, multiple misconduct failings, and SU suspensions: University round-up

Falling admissions, multiple misconduct failings, and SU suspensions: University round-up

The university stories we’re following this week involved several university staff failures, budget cuts for major universities and a second suspension for an SU President
Students in halls restricted from drying clothes in their flats

Students in halls restricted from drying clothes in their flats

Concerns include the fire risk of clothes driers which obstruct passageways and the risk of mould increased by moisture and poor air circulation
Manchester Metropolitan University showcases new library plans

Manchester Metropolitan University showcases new library plans

The plan aims to start development in summer 2024 and be completed by 2028
UMUCU calls for Jo Grady’s resignation

UMUCU calls for Jo Grady’s resignation

The Manchester Branch of the UCU has called for the General Secretary to resign following the failure of the UCU reballot

Popular Articles