Eternal youth explored- new breakthroughs in revolutionising ageing

Although still in its early stages, the longevity science field is poised to transform into a multibillion-dollar industry, projected to reach $2 billion (£1.6 billion) by 2030, according to Insight Analytics. Several biotech start-ups such as Senisca in Exeter, Genflow Biosciences in London, and both Shift Bioscience and clock.bio in Cambridge, are striving to devise a formula aimed at extending human life by maintaining cellular health.

As life expectancy rises, with girls born in the UK in 2020 projected to live around 90 years and boys about 87 years, the pursuit of eternal youth becomes increasingly enticing.

Professor Lynne Cox at the University of Oxford, who specialises in cell senescence, the state in which cells are too damaged to continue to regenerate, explains that “you could live to 120 if you did all the right things and you were lucky enough to have the right genes.”

Eternal youth’s debut in the UK

Genflow Biosciences, London, became Europe’s first longevity company to go public in December 2022. Employing a gene variant which has been discovered in centenarians, the company aims to create a therapy capable of repairing DNA damage, with the potential to extend the period of good health by 25%. In the next 18 months, their plans include conducting trials of an experimental therapy on individuals with NASH, an age-related liver disease, in their pursuit of eternal youth.