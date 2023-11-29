29th November 2023
Eternal youth explored- new breakthroughs in revolutionising ageing
By Grace Hilton
As botox becomes more of a staple than a pop-star luxury, longevity research is becoming a much invested research area. Here’s how the UK is joining the science of ‘eternal youth’
The quest for eternal youth has surged in popularity in recent years, captivating both scientific circles and the interest of the wider public. With advancements in biotechnology and longevity research, the aspiration to extend one’s youthfulness indefinitely has become a prominent topic of discussion. The UK is one of several countries that is demonstrating great expertise in ‘longevity research’. However, might it evolve into a sector that captivates the world’s wealthiest individuals, aiming for eternal youth?
Millions (of start-ups) and billions (of investment)
