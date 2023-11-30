Skip to main content
alfiecumberworth
30th November 2023

The University of Manchester announces new environmental Master’s program

The new Master’s will focus on the social change needed to tackle the environmental crisis
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The University of Manchester has announced a new Master’s program, aimed at studying the behavioural and societal change needed to tackle the human-induced environmental crisis.

The new MA, titled Social Change, Environment and Sustainability, will be based within the Sociology Department and the University’s Sustainable Consumption Institute. It will be led by Dr Daniel Welch.

The course will teach students about the societal and behavioural change required to tackle the climate crisis, as well as teaching social science research skills, equipping students with the knowledge on how to devise climate-based social policy.

The course offers a “social scientific perspective” for students to study climate change. Students will study the need to transform society towards a focus on sustainability, with the course being grounded in sociological theory.

The course will tackle both theoretical and empirical understandings of sociology. Taught subjects range from energy use, biodiversity, and the limits to economic growth.

It is expected that graduates of the course will be suited to work in industries such as corporate social responsibility, government, non-governmental organisations, and the charities.

The University’s Sociology Department is ranked 5th in the UK. Students will need a 2:1 honours degree, or international equivalent, in Sociology or another Social Science for their application to be considered.

Students with a Humanities degree with “demonstrable research skills” can also apply, with their applications being considered only in “exceptional circumstances”.

The course is not currently open to applications, with the course subject to approval at the time of writing. If approved, the course will start in 2024.

