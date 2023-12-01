Gen Alpha have arrived, but can they outshine my generation?

Gen Alpha is finally here, and they are bringing their own collection of slang, trends, and memes. But let’s face it, they’ve got big shoes to fill if they want to outshine Gen Z. While there is lots of debate surrounding the years that classify Gen Alpha, it is largely agreed that children born between 2010 and 2025 make the cut. So to all the 2010 babies out there reposting TikToks about Gen Z, maybe hit pause on that. Gen Z refers to the demographic group following Millennials. Alternative names for this cohort include “iGen, Post-Millennials, and Zoomers.”

Gen Alpha has been slowly making waves in slang and memes, over recent years. Whilst this is admirable, they’re crossing into a legacy our generation has been crafting for years. It will take some serious time to match our slang and meme expertise.

Gen Alpha have wasted no time in making their presence known across the digital realm. So let’s take a look at some of their popular slang terms – some of which we may already know. Take the term “Rizz”; now I must admit I thought this term originated from Gen Z, so when I found out Gen Alpha owned this term, I was baffled. This increasingly used term, which is basically short for charisma, is a blatantly obvious example of TikTok being dominated by an excessive number of kids nowadays.

If you’ve been “ratio’d”, then brace yourself for the burn – it means that your comment on social media has gathered more ‘thumbs down,’ or ‘dislikes,’ than thumbs up. Essentially, a digital slap on the wrist. Surprisingly, this strange phrase has become a norm within Gen Alpha circles. But, here we are reminded that Gen Alpha’s growing slang game is like a toddler trying to compete with a seasoned pro; let’s be real, it’s no match for the linguistic legacy Gen Z has built over the years.

Gen Z has revolutionised the digital landscape and language usage, from ‘cancelled’ to ‘glow up’ and the scathing term ‘ghosted.’ Our generation’s impact will be etched into history, shaping the internet for years to come. Gen Alpha’s aiming high, but they’re in for an uphill battle. Our language didn’t just dominate our turf; it’s roped in the millennials too. Millennials are currently scrambling onto TikTok, trying to decode Gen Z slang, all in a desperate attempt to bridge the gap and stay relevant with the younger crowd. But they still show their age with their ‘millennial pause’ at the start of each of their TikTok videos. Like Millennials, Gen Alpha has got some serious catching up to do.