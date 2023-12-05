The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returns to Manchester in March 2024

The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival will return to Greater Manchester between Thursday 7th March – Sunday 10th March.

The festival, which has been running since 2014 and now permanently stationed in Greater Manchester, will feature exclusive artist performances, alongside DJ sets. Last year’s lineup included the world debut of Christine and the Queens’ new tour show, as well as Arlo Parks, Loyle Carner, Lava La Rue and The Big Moon.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music says on the festival: “Last year’s festival was a triumph – amazing artists, distinctive and world-exclusive performances and a true celebration of Greater Manchester’s ever-flourishing music scene. This year we’re back to the Festival’s home to bring you your favourite bands and artists with a 6 Music Festival twist. See you in March!”

The lineup for the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival will be announced in the new year, as well as the venues. Stay tuned to find out more as it comes out!