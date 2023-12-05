Skip to main content
alexcooper
5th December 2023

The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returns to Manchester in March 2024

Now stationed permanently in Greater Manchester, The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returns in March 2024
Categories:
TLDR
The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returns to Manchester in March 2024
Credit: BBC Pictures / Press

The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival will return to Greater Manchester between Thursday 7th March – Sunday 10th March.

The festival, which has been running since 2014 and now permanently stationed in Greater Manchester, will feature exclusive artist performances, alongside DJ sets. Last year’s lineup included the world debut of Christine and the Queens’ new tour show, as well as Arlo ParksLoyle CarnerLava La Rue and The Big Moon.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music says on the festival: “Last year’s festival was a triumph – amazing artists, distinctive and world-exclusive performances and a true celebration of Greater Manchester’s ever-flourishing music scene. This year we’re back to the Festival’s home to bring you your favourite bands and artists with a 6 Music Festival twist. See you in March!”

The lineup for the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival will be announced in the new year, as well as the venues. Stay tuned to find out more as it comes out!

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

Head Music Editor and Writer for the Mancunion. Once walked past Nick Cave in Zagreb. Enquiries: [email protected]

More Coverage

CMAT live in Manchester: “…or, should I say CMATchester?”

CMAT live in Manchester: “…or, should I say CMATchester?”

A gut-wrenching new LP, but the same old cowboy boots… the Irish singer/songwriter enthrals Manchester’s 02 Ritz
The 502s live in Manchester: “Folk this”

The 502s live in Manchester: “Folk this”

“BTEC Mumford and Sons”? The 502s didn’t fare well up against the Mancunian crowd when they came to Academy 2
Ethan P Flynn live in Manchester: Two Perspectives on a triumphant performance

Ethan P Flynn live in Manchester: Two Perspectives on a triumphant performance

From emotional response to music critique, The Mancunion sent two writers to YES to cover Ethan P Flynn’s tour of his latest album, ‘Abandon All Hope’
Remembering: Shane MacGowan

Remembering: Shane MacGowan

Following his untimely passing on the 30th of November 2023, The Mancunion looks back on Shane MacGowan’s incredible artistic output across his life

Popular Articles