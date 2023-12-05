Hong Kong leads the way in the fashion show scene

Dior, a brand under the umbrella of Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, also revealed plans to launch its men’s pre-fall collection in Hong Kong early next year at a venue that hasn’t yet been disclosed. This can be seen as a significant win for Hong Kong as it aims to rebuild its global image as a premier destination, especially after enforcing some of the strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions worldwide for several years.

In the past few months, authorities have tried to entice tourists back through the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which involved distributing 500,000 complimentary airline tickets. The Hong Kong Tourism Board hailed the Louis Vuitton event as a pivotal moment, “making fashion history”.

Louis Vuitton isn’t the first brand to showcase its endeavours in Hong Kong. In May 2021, Gucci launched its Gucci Garden Archetypes, an immersive multimedia exhibition showcasing the fashion house’s creative vision, marking its 100th anniversary celebrations. Amid the pandemic, the Italian fashion brand brought its centennial exhibition to multiple cities worldwide, including Hong Kong, offering fans the opportunity to engage with the brand’s 100-year legacy without the need for travel.