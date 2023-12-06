I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: The most unforgettable contestants

For over 20 years, the popular British reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been torturing celebrities with its bushtucker trials filled with “disgusting elements”. With I’m a Celeb back on our screens this winter, it’s the best time to revisit the incredible and unforgettable contestants who’ve braved the Australian jungle over the years.
Gillian McKeith
During the 2010 season of the show, TV personality Gillian McKeith made history as the second contestant to refuse to finish a task on the show. She gained attention, across the UK, for fainting on live TV after being selected by the public to participate in the ‘Unfair Ground’ challenge. This incident became a focal point of discussion, standing out as a memorable highlight of that season’s broadcast and solidifying McKeith’s place in the I’m a Celeb history books as an unforgettable contestant.
Joey Essex
Joey Essex, known for his previous stint on The Only Way is Essex, joined the cast in the thirteenth season. Essex secured his place among the top contestants in the history of the popular ITV show, thanks to his comedic remarks that kept viewers entertained throughout the series. From attempts like “trying to spark a fire by praying,” to learning how to get into a hammock to his musings about the rainforest’s rain being intentional, Essex’s nonsensical comments elevated him among the most cherished participants of the show.
Gemma Collins
The GC stands out on our list, though not necessarily for the right reasons. While she didn’t excel in winning meals for camp, she undeniably delivered on the entertainment front. Whether panicking in the helicopter before reaching the jungle or theatrically suggesting she might have malaria to her co-stars, the TOWIE star kept us thoroughly entertained from beginning to end. Her flair for drama and larger-than-life personality became a defining element of the 2015 season, leaving an indelible impression on viewers.
Larry Lamb
Actor Larry Lamb, affectionately known as the grandfather figure of the jungle, captured hearts with his delightful friendship with eventual winner Scarlett Moffatt, in 2016. Their bond was not just sweet but also filled with humour, creating memorable moments that linger in the minds of fans. His endearing nature shone through when he lent support to a struggling Jake Quickenden, leaving a lasting impression by championing male emotional vulnerability with his “real boys do cry” statement. His warmth, humour, and moments of genuine support have solidified his place as a beloved figure in the show.
Kim Woodburn
Long before achieving legendary status on Celebrity Big Brother, TV personality Kim Woodburn made her mark on I’m A Celeb back in 2009. Though her outbursts then were milder, the intensity was unmistakable. A memorable clash with former heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner ensued mundanely over a rack of lamb. Her confrontation with Katie Price was equally fiery, as she sharply stated, “You are what I thought you’d be. You’re a publicity seeker, you live and die for publicity and you do it well. You protest all the time but you love it.” It’s safe to say she definitely brought the drama that season.
Jess Plummer
Adjusting to castle life was a bit of a journey for singer Jess Plummer, in the 2020 series, but once she settled in, she became an adored sweetheart among us. Beyond her lovable personality, it was her priceless facial expressions, especially during the bushtucker smoothie trial, that became the highlight of that year’s series. Her ability to bring both laughter and a heart-warming presence made her an absolute gem amidst the challenges of jungle living, making her a key person on this list.
Lady C
Lady Colin Campbell, otherwise known as ‘Lady C’, arguably holds the record for being the least popular contestant in I’m a Celeb history. Nonetheless, she stands out as the most entertaining personality ever to appear in the show as she kept audiences thoroughly entertained. Lady C managed to estrange half the camp by directing insults and fiery one-liners towards the 2015 series’ celebrities. Her most cutting remarks involved labelling her fellow campmates as ‘slobs,’ ‘buffoons,’ and ‘runts.’
With this year’s interesting but controversial lineup consisting of, but not limited to, Nigel Farage, First Date‘s Fred Sirieix, JLS‘ Marvin Humes, YouTuber Nella Rose and Jamie Lynn Spears we wonder who from this season will be the most unforgettable.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is currently available to watch on ITV at 9 pm every day and can be streamed online on ITVX.