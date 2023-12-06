I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: The most unforgettable contestants

For over 20 years, the popular British reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been torturing celebrities with its bushtucker trials filled with “disgusting elements”. With I’m a Celeb back on our screens this winter, it’s the best time to revisit the incredible and unforgettable contestants who’ve braved the Australian jungle over the years.

Gillian McKeith

During the 2010 season of the show, TV personality Gillian McKeith made history as the second contestant to refuse to finish a task on the show. She gained attention, across the UK, for fainting on live TV after being selected by the public to participate in the ‘Unfair Ground’ challenge. This incident became a focal point of discussion, standing out as a memorable highlight of that season’s broadcast and solidifying McKeith’s place in the I’m a Celeb history books as an unforgettable contestant.

Joey Essex

Joey Essex, known for his previous stint on The Only Way is Essex, joined the cast in the thirteenth season. Essex secured his place among the top contestants in the history of the popular ITV show, thanks to his comedic remarks that kept viewers entertained throughout the series. From attempts like “trying to spark a fire by praying,” to learning how to get into a hammock to his musings about the rainforest’s rain being intentional, Essex’s nonsensical comments elevated him among the most cherished participants of the show.