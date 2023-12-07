Plans revealed for Piccadilly Gardens transformation

Plans for a £25 million redevelopment of Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre have been revealed.

The plans, led by Manchester city council, aim to create a flexible space: “A place for all, incorporating space where children can play, and one that is fully accessible”, as stated on the council’s website.

The area has a reputation for “anti-social behaviour” according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

LDA Designs, a landscape architectural company, were selected for the project in July 2023.

Mark Graham, Manchester Studio Lead at LDA Design, said that the group was “thrilled to be selected for such an important project in Manchester’s transformation.”

He continued, “The city deserves a beautiful public space that showcases all that is great about Manchester and brings the city together.”

Previous designs have focused on the concrete pavilion, a structure separating Piccadilly Gardens from the bus and tram stops to its side.

The pavilion is owned by Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM), and cannot be demolished.

The structure is being adapted with metal, glass, and an LED art installation.

When previously facing calls for the structure’s demolition, the company said that “despite what people think about the concrete ‘wall’, it is already part of the history and heritage of Manchester.”

The pavilion was built in 2002 before Manchester hosted the Commonwealth games.

The plans for the 10-acre space come as part of a wider aim to regenerate Manchester city centre.

The current redevelopment ongoing in the city centre were cited as part of the council’s decision to call off a Christmas light switch-on event for the fourth consecutive year.

Public consultation for the redevelopment project was initially planned to be held in March 2023, but will likely occur in 2024 before development begins.