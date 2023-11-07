Manchester Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled for fourth consecutive year

The decision reiterates the reasons given in 2022, including ongoing development in the city centre and the unavailability of a safe and appropriate location.

Sean, a second-year student at the University of Manchester, stated, “[i]t is disappointing that it has been cancelled for yet another year, especially with what’s happened with Covid in recent years”.

The cancellation of the Christmas lights switch-on event follows the city council’s decision to also cancel Bonfire night events in parks this year.

Councillor Pat Karney stated, “[u]nfortunately, because of the ongoing development in the city centre, we remain without a suitable location to put on an event of that size – which attracts around 20,000 people. Without a venue to do this safely, we simply couldn’t justify putting on that type of event.”