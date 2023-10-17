Skip to main content
lilywallen
17th October 2023

Bonfire night snuffed out by Manchester city council

Council-run bonfire events are cancelled again this year, but events are still going on across the city
Credit: David Dixon @ the geograph

Bonfire night events in parks across Manchester have been cancelled by the city council for the third year in a row.

Manchester city council’s review into the events cites budget pressures as the main cause of the cancellations. Net zero climate targets and stringent safety measures are also noted.

In a statement made to the Vibrant Neighbourhoods Committee, Lee Ann Igbon, councillor for Hulme, said that a “bespoke programme of autumn and winter activities” is “the best way to support local communities through the cost-of-living crisis.”

Large firework displays will be replaced by 30 local events during half-term, including pumpkin carving and “spooky trails.”

The council’s bonfire night review ensured that the cancellation of larger scale events did not increase reports of anti-social behaviour.

They were also keen to emphasise the positive feedback received in response to small bonfire events hosted in parks since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council will continue to work with partner agencies to disseminate safety information as well as the provision of a bonfire removal service.

Although the council-run bonfires of Heaton and Platt Fields park will not be reinstated, there continues to be an extensive choice of fireworks displays to attend across Manchester.

Near the student hubs of Withington and Fallowfield is Old Bedian Sports Club, Didsbury, which will be hosting a bonfire night event on Friday November 3.

Alternatively, Freight Island are presenting a ‘Firework and Fire Garden Night’ on Sunday November 5, with an £8 entry fee.

The largest of Manchester city council’s half-term events, ‘Halloween in the City‘, will take place from October 25-31, with DJs, games, and other live performances.

