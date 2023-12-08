Sleeping outside, languages slashed, and controversial club nights: University round-up

Languages department on the chopping block at the University of Aberdeen

University management at the University of Aberdeen has proposed massive cuts to the languages department, describing the current system as “untenable.”

A vice-principal has attributed the cause to rising inflation and fewer international students.

Several programs, including French, Gaelic, German, and Spanish, could be cut entirely.

Analysis from The Gaudie declares that “the ‘best-case’ scenario would see the number of staff cut by 52%.”

Oxford students sleep outside for student houses

Dozens of students at universities in Oxford slept outside Finders’ Keepers estate agents overnight to get student accommodation.

A student interviewed by the Oxford Mail said: “We tried to queue last week from 4.30 am and there were already people camping out from eleven the previous night.”

This follows a wider trend of student accommodation in the country. In the 2022/23 academic year, the University of Manchester temporarily placed students in Liverpool. This led to payouts totalling over £250,000.

Cambridge nightclub slammed for Transgender Day of Remembrance themed night

A nightclub in Cambridge has been widely criticised for hosting a club night themed around the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Varsity reported that Queer Get Down, Cambridge’s “largest queer nightclub,” has apologised for “Transcendence,” a club night first marketed on Transgender Day of Remembrance with a lit candle.

The day is traditionally dedicated to the remembrance of violence against trans people.

UCL found to be the UK’s leading hub for cryptocurrency

UCL has been named the leading academic crypto hub in the UK by new research from Recap.

The research notes the “state of the art” Centre for Blockchain technologies, which aims to become “the leading global research hub focused on Blockchain technologies.”

The University also hosts 20 cryptocurrency-related courses and multiple related societies.

The University of Edinburgh placed second in the research.

Ban lifted on blue shirts and chinos in Cardiff Students’ Union

After a previous round-up picked up the ban on students in Cardiff Students’ Union wearing blue shirts and chinos, the ban has been lifted.

A member of the University’s Rugby team told the Cardiff Tab that the ban was lifted after cooperation from the society with the Athletics Union and Students’ Union.