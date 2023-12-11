Chanel’s Métiers D’Art Exhibition turns Thomas Street into a dazzling runway

On December 7, Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter was transformed into a runway for Chanel’s exclusive and prestigious Métiers d‘Art Exhibition.

Manchester temporarily became home to some of the biggest celebrities across the world including Kristen Stewart, Alexa Chung, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant, and Jenna Coleman.

In typical Mancunian fashion, the stars were greeted by grey skies and rain that persisted throughout the show.

Inspired by Chanel’s roots in tweed suits and tailoring, the 2023/24 Métiers d ‘Art stylised “the poetry of emotions with a dash of the sixties.”

The collection itself was “all about feelings,” says Creative Director Virginie Viard.

So, why Manchester?

It goes without saying that the city is a culture hub, having made its name in everything from football to music. But beyond that, Chanel told the Mancunion that Manchester is a city that captures the “ever-youthful love story between CHANEL and Great Britain.”

Chanel’s collections certainly do have a more youthful quality to them under the direction of Viard. Not just because of ambassadors like Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, and Jennie, but due to details in recent years that embody the spirit of younger generations.

The 2023/24 Métiers d’Art collection featured mini skirts, pops of colour, small chains, badge details and playful jewellery which provided an excellent contrast to the dark, urban streets of the Northern Quarter. Mary-Janes were the shoe of the night, and indeed of 2023.

As well as beautifully tailored suits, the collection also exhibited colourful knitwear, denim, and sequins. Jumpers, scarves, and skirts were emblazoned with bold writing which read “COCO,” “MANCHESTER,” and “MADEMOISELLE,” amongst other things.

Viard credited Coco Chanel as inspiration for this particular collection: “I took my cue from the Coco who brought colour to her tweeds,” and saw this collection as “a celebration of Gabrielle Chanel’s own art of tailoring.”

For a fashion house whose founder liberated women’s fashion by removing corsets from her designs and instead including wide-leg trousers, this youthful and rebellious spirit resonated strongly with Manchester.

What an incredible night for Chanel and for the city of Manchester who hosted one of the biggest fashion events in their history.