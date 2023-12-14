University of Manchester spent £1,436 to clean Just Stop Oil graffiti from Ali G

The University of Manchester paid £1,436 to clean graffiti left by Just Stop Oil on the Alan Gilbert Learning Commons.

The building was targeted by the environmental activist group on October 12.

The incident was part of a series of demonstrations on university campuses across the country in October and November.

The building was cleaned within the hour. A&A Drain Services, the company used to clean the graffiti, “offer a broad range of drainage services from high-pressure water jetting, blockage removal to camera surveys, no-dig re-lining and excavation and repair work.”

This figure was revealed to The Mancunion via a Freedom of Information request sent on October 13.

Ruby Hamill, a 19-year protestor, was arrested soon after spraying the building in Just Stop Oil’s characteristic orange paint.

Speaking before the protest, Hamill said: “I’m taking action to call out the hypocrisy of Manchester University, an academic institution which is fundamentally betraying its students. Taking money from oil and gas firms means being complicit in their greenwashing.”

In a statement at the time of the protest, the University said: “While we respect the right to peaceful protest, within the law, we cannot tolerate vandalism and disruption affecting staff, students and visitors.”

Earlier this month, The Gryphon reported that The University of Leeds spent £15,160 to restore the Great Hall following a similar incident by Just Stop Oil.