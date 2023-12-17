The best looks from the British Fashion Awards 2023

Awards season is upon us once again, and with that, a host of red carpet looks for mere mortals like us to judge. The British Fashion Awards (BFAs) were hosted on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall, and welcomed a plethora of the best-dressed celebrities from Bridgerton stars to supermodels. If you’re wondering what the top ten outfits of the night were (in no particular order), look no further.

10. Maisie Williams

You can always count on Maisie Williams to bring eclecticism to any red carpet and she stunned in this full look by Simone Rocha.

9. Alexa Chung

Twee fashion icon Alexa Chung stunned in this look by 16Arlington, with the dress converting into a shorter number later in the night.

8. FKA Twigs

Musician FKA Twigs stunned in one of many naked looks of the night in a full look by Valentino, and backbreaking stilettos.

7. Paloma Elsesser

Winner of Model of the Year at the BFAs, Paloma Elsesser took everyone’s breath away in this two-tone Ferragamo look.

6. Suki Waterhouse

Model, musician, and actress Suki Waterhouse had her baby bump red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards, and looked radiant in this H&M tulle gown paired with Tiffany jewellery.

5. Lila Moss

Daughter of Kate Moss paid homage to her iconic mother in this look by Nensi Dojaka, emulating Kate’s famous sheer dress moment from a 1993 Elite Models Party. Happy 30th anniversary to the dress, and what better way to pay tribute to it than this?

4. Sheila Atim

A multitalented actress, singer, composer… the list goes on for Sheila Atim, who wore Harris Reed paired with Chopard jewellery. If you look up the phrase ‘fits like a glove’ in the dictionary, this picture is under it.

3. Taylor Russell

@voguemagazine #TaylorRussell shut the #FashionAwards red carpet down last night in a custom #Loewe piece. The Canadian actress’ stunning outfit featured embellished green and silver flowers which were beautifully arranged across her chest. ♬ original sound – spookzie

Bones and All star Taylor Russell wore Loewe (and once and for all, its lo-ay-ve) to the British Fashion Awards, keeping up her streak as one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood.

2. Adut Akech

Model Adut Akech showed everyone how to rock earth tones at the BFAs in this made-for-her dress by KNWLS London.

1. Anok Yai

Model Anok Yai made our collective jaws drop at the Met Gala this year, and here they are on the floor again with this look by Ferragamo. The belt, the hair, the glow… need we say more?

The 2023 British Fashion Awards were host to many stunning and creative looks from the star-studded attendees, but these ten celebrities really stood out for their impeccable styling. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year’s looks!