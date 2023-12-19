The Christabel Pankhurst Institute opens

The University of Manchester’s £25m initiative, the Christabel Pankhurst Institute for Health Technology and Innovation, opened on November 16, 2023.

The flagship building seeks to advance the University’s research surrounding digital health innovations and material developments. Accelerating the formation of products and services for clinical use is a central focus of the institute, pioneering healthcare optimisations.

Key points of research undertaken in the facility include exploring the use of advanced materials and AI in healthcare, their role in burgeoning understandings of disease causation and progression, and seeking new diagnostics and therapies.

Alongside these practical technological developments, the facility is additionally committed to developing assessments and predictions of the successful implementation of digital technologies into the healthcare system and their impacts.

The institute was forged in partnership with the Manchester Science Partnerships, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT), and Health Innovation Manchester (HInM).

This consortium aimed to bring together prestigious professionals in their respective fields and seize the University’s strengths in digital health innovation to oversee improved business growth, employment opportunities, and provide long-term health benefits to the local region.

The facility is named to honour the University’s connection to Dame Christabel Pankhurst, co-founder of the Women’s Social and Political Union, who graduated from the University of Manchester with a first-class law degree in 1906.

In naming the building after her, the University recognises the importance of addressing gendered relations in science and academic direction and the underrepresentation of women in these fields.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to work with our partners to exploit the University’s strengths in digital health and advanced materials to make a real difference to the health and economic development of Greater Manchester.”

The institute is located in the centre of the University campus on Dover Street.