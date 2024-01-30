Winter round-up: what happened over the Christmas break?

Professor Duncan Ivison appointed new University President and Vice-chancellor

Professor Duncan Ivison has been announced as the next President and Vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester.

Ivison, who will join from the University of Sydney, was found during the “global search process” which began in March 2023.

He will succeed Dame Nancy Rothwell, who will be leaving the position after fourteen years on 31 July 2024.

Dame Nancy Rothwell receives official recognition by the University

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell has received a number of official recognitions by the University ahead of the end of her tenure as President and Vice-Chancellor.

Rothwell will be recognised for her “outstanding career” with an honorary degree (Doctor of Science), the position of Professor Emerita, and the renaming of the Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD) to the Nancy Rothwell Building.

The recognitions were recommended by the Awards and Honours Group and the Senate, who also awarded the position of Professor Emerita and the Planning and Resources Committee respectively.

Philippa Hird, Chair of the Board of Governors, said “these are deserved honours to her which recognise her leadership to so many aspects of the life of our university.”

Demolition commenced at Fallowfield retail park making way for new Lidl

On 9 January, 2024, demolition commenced at Fallowfield retail park.

The demolition will be eventually followed by a new Lidl supermarket.

Plans for the part-demolition of the site were initially submitted in the autumn of 2021, with Lidl planning an approximate 20,000 sq. ft building.

Units formerly occupied by Barnardo’s, Burger King, and Blockbuster are amongst those that have been demolished.

First planning meeting of 2024 saw student housing dominating discussions

Discussion of student housing plans dominated the city council’s first planning committee meeting of 2024.

Plans such as the Fallowfield campus redevelopment, which has since been approved, were amongst many similar topics of the meeting.

Other plans discussed include the Upper Brook Street plan for 2000 student beds, as well as 700,000 sq ft of life sciences workspaces.

Decisions for both this and the campus plan had been deferred pending site visits, but have now been approved.

The Gamecock pub development, rejected on four occasions, most recently in November 2023, was again brought up by developers Curlew Investments.

First and second application cycles for the Access to Recreation grant open

Applications for the Students’ Union’s Access to Recreation grant have opened.

The grant aims to “reduce the barriers to engaging in social aspects of University life.”

Students who fit the criteria can claim up to £250, that can be used towards activities such as balls, joining societies, and society trips.

The first application cycle has closed, but the second is open until 28 January 2024. Applications will be processed on a monthly basis, with cycle 9 commencing in June.