Skip to main content
roshniweatherley
5th February 2024

New contractor set to replace Blackboard in 2025

Blackboard finds itself set to be replaced by Canvas as the University’s primary digital learning environment in 2025
Categories:
TLDR
New contractor set to replace Blackboard in 2025
Credit: Merve Selcuk Simsek @ Unsplash

In November 2023, it was revealed that the University is going to replace Blackboard with Canvas by Instructure in 2025. 

The article reveals that over the summer of 2023, over 260 students and staff sampled three different systems to decide which would be the best to implement. 

After the university consultation and decision making process, Canvas was selected to be Blackboard’s successor. 

The University will now begin a “discovery phase” – “where, over the next three months, we will work with them [Canvas] to configure the system to our needs in a way that works for students, staff and the University as a whole.”

Canvas by Instructure was launched in 2011 and has been adopted by other universities in the United Kingdom, including the University of Liverpool, the University of Newcastle, and Swansea University.

According to Instructure, they are “partnering with an increasing number of UK institutions to streamline their digital tools and content and create a more collaborative and engaging learning experience.”

Kenny Nicholls, the General Manager at Instructure, said “We are looking forward to partnering with these forward-looking institutions to meet their long-term digital goals.”

In recent years, universities have not renewed their contracts with Blackboard – University College London ended their partnership with Blackboard in the spring of 2022, in addition to Johns Hopkins University in the United States. 

Roshni Weatherley

Roshni Weatherley

More Coverage

University bicentenary celebrations light Oxford Road purple

University bicentenary celebrations light Oxford Road purple

The University of Manchester launches its bicentenary with a special Light Up event on Oxford Road and in the Manchester Museum
Winter round-up: what happened over the Christmas break?

Winter round-up: what happened over the Christmas break?

A new Vice-Chancellor has been announced, Rothwell has received official recognition, and student areas are changing – all this has happened over the break, but this winter round-up should bring you up to date
Greater Manchester Combined Authority opens consultation on its new Good Landlord Charter

Greater Manchester Combined Authority opens consultation on its new Good Landlord Charter

The Charter aims to improve the standard of renting and hold landlords to account, in both the private and social renting sectors
Duncan Ivison confirmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester

Duncan Ivison confirmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester

The University of Manchester has confirmed that Professor Duncan Ivison has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the university, succeeding Dame Nancy Rothwell

Popular Articles