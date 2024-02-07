Skip to main content
lexiebaynes
7th February 2024

University of Manchester secures Disability Confident Leader status

Successful accreditation of the award requires organisations to demonstrate their commitment to disability equality
Photo: University of ManchesterPhoto: Flickr @VitaStudent

The University of Manchester has achieved ‘Disability Confident Leader’ status.

The status recognises organisations which “play a leading role in changing attitudes about, and increasing understanding of, disability.”

Only three Russell Group Universities have achieved the status. In total, 13 Universities in the UK have been awarded for being Disability Confident Leaders.

Out of the three levels to the scheme, the University has won the highest. The scheme starts at “Committed” and peaks at “Leader.”

This level can only be held by organisations for a maximum of three years.

The University was required to present a Disability Confidence submission, which would then be externally judged by the Business Disability Forum.

This submission considered both the positive and negative experiences across the personal and professional lives of individuals employed across the University.

The submission also acknowledges the Disability Pay Gap, which the University is now required to report on an annual basis.

Going forwards, the University is in the process of creating a strategy and making a series of commitments to ensure equality and accessibility.

The University of Southampton was the first university to gain the award in 2018, followed by the University of Bath in 2020.

