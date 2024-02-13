Skip to main content
University receives accreditation from United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

The University receives accreditation from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), joining the ranks of just five universities in the UK to achieve such recognition
Credit: The University of Manchester

The University has achieved accreditation from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the leading global authority on the environment.

The University stands among just five universities in the UK and 20 worldwide to earn accreditation from the global authority on environmental matters.

The UNEP has partnered with governments, civil society, private enterprises, and UN entities to tackle urgent environmental issues, spanning from restoring the ozone layer to safeguarding oceans to fostering a sustainable economy.

This accreditation from UNEP adds to a series of recognitions received by the University in recent years.

The University of Manchester holds the position as the only university globally to consistently rank within the top ten for social and environmental impact in each year of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

The University also ranked first in the UK and Europe and third globally in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2024, reaffirming its commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Professor Shaver, Director of Sustainable Futures at the University of Manchester, said, “[a]ccreditation provides us with an important vehicle to share our diverse expertise in environmental sustainability, translating our local, national and international efforts into impacting the global environmental agenda on climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste.”

