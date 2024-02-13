Words by Jeanie Mackey Myers

Finding an outfit for Valentine’s Day can easily become a wardrobe dilemma. To help you out, we’ve designed a lookbook of outfits to suit any Valentine’s or Galentine’s plans you may have. Whether it’s rotting in bed or a fancy dinner, we’ve got you covered.

Casual with a twist

Keeping things more casual this Valentine’s? Try pairing your everyday jeans with an adorable babydoll top. This look can be achieved on a budget too, with Vinted, Depop, and charity shops full of these lingerie-style tops.

Fancy but don’t feel like dressing up?

Got something a little fancier planned? Don’t feel like dressing up? Don’t worry! Delicate tops like this are perfect, combining cute and sexy with its adorable flowers, sheer fabric, and partly opened style. A romantic top goes perfectly with baggy jeans, and pairing it with some heels will elevate the look.

Multiple plans?

Plans for Valentine’s and Galentine’s? No worries. Turning any of your dresses into a skirt easily makes two outfits out of one piece. Switch out the accessories and you have a whole new look!

Rotting in bed

No plans this year? Well, that’s the perfect excuse to get comfy, lay in bed all day in your grey sweats, and catch up on some feminist literature. Don’t forget to stock up on Valentine’s-themed snacks.

All dressed up

A motel rocks dress like this one is a great versatile piece, and the red flowers make it perfect for Valentine’s Day. Pairing it with a white hair bow creates a nice contrast with the dress, and adding some fun earrings and heels to the look takes it to the next level.

We hope our outfit ideas have taken some of the stress out of planning your Valentine’s Day look, and no matter what your plans are this February 14, we hope you have a great time.