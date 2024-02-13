Skip to main content
the-mancunion-team
13th February 2024

Valentine’s day 2024 lookbook

Don’t know what to wear for Valentine’s Day? No matter the occasion, The Mancunion have got you covered with outfit inspo ranging from ‘cool with a twist’ to ‘all dressed up’
Categories:
TLDR
Valentine’s day 2024 lookbook
Credit: Collage by Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

Words by Jeanie Mackey Myers

Finding an outfit for Valentine’s Day can easily become a wardrobe dilemma. To help you out, we’ve designed a lookbook of outfits to suit any Valentine’s or Galentine’s plans you may have. Whether it’s rotting in bed or a fancy dinner, we’ve got you covered.

Casual with a twist

Purple back ground blue baggy jeans with a pink lace and floral top. Brown knee high boots, white ribbon bow and a watch.
Credit: Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

Keeping things more casual this Valentine’s? Try pairing your everyday jeans with an adorable babydoll top. This look can be achieved on a budget too, with Vinted, Depop, and charity shops full of these lingerie-style tops.

Fancy but don’t feel like dressing up?

Pink background with light pink swirly lines. Blue baggy jeans with a dark pink cami top, brown wedge heals, pink shoulder bag and gold heart shaped earrings.
Credit: Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

Got something a little fancier planned? Don’t feel like dressing up? Don’t worry! Delicate tops like this are perfect, combining cute and sexy with its adorable flowers, sheer fabric, and partly opened style. A romantic top goes perfectly with baggy jeans, and pairing it with some heels will elevate the look.

Multiple plans?

Left - blue background with pink swirly lines. Pink floral maxi dress, pink shoulder bag, brown kitten heals, a hand wearing two large gold rings Right - Pink background with pink swirly lines, black off the shoulder top, floral pink maxi skirt, knee high
Credit: Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

Plans for Valentine’s and Galentine’s? No worries. Turning any of your dresses into a skirt easily makes two outfits out of one piece. Switch out the accessories and you have a whole new look!

Rotting in bed

Pink background with pink swirly lines, grey joggers, light pink hoodie, brown slippers with fur and a book
Credit: Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

No plans this year? Well, that’s the perfect excuse to get comfy, lay in bed all day in your grey sweats, and catch up on some feminist literature. Don’t forget to stock up on Valentine’s-themed snacks.

All dressed up

Purple background with pink swirly lines, black maxi dress with small red flowers on it, brown leather bag, brown wedge heals, white bow and gold heart shaped earrings
Credit: Jeanie Mackey Myers @ The Mancunion

A motel rocks dress like this one is a great versatile piece, and the red flowers make it perfect for Valentine’s Day. Pairing it with a white hair bow creates a nice contrast with the dress, and adding some fun earrings and heels to the look takes it to the next level. 

We hope our outfit ideas have taken some of the stress out of planning your Valentine’s Day look, and no matter what your plans are this February 14, we hope you have a great time. 

The Mancunion

The Mancunion

More Coverage

Overconsumption of second hand fashion: The rise of Vinted and Depop

Overconsumption of second hand fashion: The rise of Vinted and Depop

Where does sustainability end and overconsumption begin? Is there a guilt free way to enjoy fashion? With apps like Vinted and Depop more popular then ever, these questions are important
Can personal style exist in the era of TikTok aesthetics?

Can personal style exist in the era of TikTok aesthetics?

With new trends popping up constantly and brands taking advantage of these, is it possible to have a personal style anymore?
Fool’s Gold? Manchester United announce their new collaboration with The Stone Roses

Fool’s Gold? Manchester United announce their new collaboration with The Stone Roses

Manchester United Football Club announce their new range of Manchester music-inspired merchandise, available from 8th February 2024
Is it fetch? Hollywood’s struggles with teen fashion

Is it fetch? Hollywood’s struggles with teen fashion

Another year, another movie putting its own spin on teen fashion just to be met with a wave of criticism, and the Mean Girls reboot is no exception, but where did it all go so wrong?

Popular Articles