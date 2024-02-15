Preview: Maltese indie eccentrics GENN to play Gulliver’s in the Northern Quarter

It’s fair to say that GENN’s debut LP is a peculiar record. Part post-punk angst, part psychedelic solace, part folk-rock wandering, Unum sees the indie four-piece grapple with their heritages – both musical and cultural. This can best be described by the band’s press release:

“In Unum, the band wanted aspects of Maltese heritage to bleed into its sound. Janelle felt inspired by the fingerstyle guitars and raw spirit of Għana, a kind of traditional folk music. ‘Calypso’, in all its jazz-indebted catharsis, was named for the island her mother hails from; she had a vision of it being embodied as a destructive mermaid. From Leona’s perspective, its lyrics are a homage to the Maltese poet and playwright Mario Azzopardi, who left an indelible effect on her use of language.”

GENN’s music is a lucid exploration, each member using their instruments as a way of mediating their pasts into their present. However, how will they sound live? Conjured up in the safe confines of the studio space, the record shows that the group’s ambition is certainly there. But is the execution there too for the live stage? GENN’s forward-thinking, genre-blending LP seems either custom-made for the visceral immediacy of a small venue, or destined to awkwardly amble its way through murky pub backrooms… punters interested, yet confused.

The group’s upcoming show at Gulliver’s seems an ideal destination to work out whether oddity gem Unum can become a tour-proof success. Cultures will converge, genres will liquidate, conventional songwriting will be cast aside. GENN’s Manchester show could be a fascinating, crucial show in their fast-moving development.

In Gulliver’s upstairs gig area, GENN’s Joy Division-meets jazz-rock-meets-Ghana-folk sound will be put to the test in the birthplace of the post-punk bass hook. Tickets are available here.