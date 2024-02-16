F1 Academy partners with Charlotte Tilbury for 2024 season

A ground-breaking partnership has been announced between F1 Academy and Charlotte Tilbury for the upcoming 2024 season of the female motorsport series. But what exactly does this mean for this season and the future of the sport?

Sponsorships are a huge part of F1 due to how expensive the sport has become, with the current cost cap or budget standing at $135m until its review in 2025. It’s currently unknown what the cost cap is for F1 Academy as the female racing series functions differently to Formula 1, but sponsorships still play an important role in the development of the cars. However, this move is beyond just a sponsorship as Charlotte Tilbury is the Official Partner of F1 Academy in 2024. They will be the first female-founded beauty brand to partner with F1 Academy with a ‘Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin Motorsport’ car to be driven by Lola Lovinfosse.

On the F1 Academy website, they stated that the partnership developed from “a closely shared purpose to empower, inspire confidence, and encourage young women to chase their dreams.” The Charlotte Tilbury website explains how the female motorsport series aims to develop and prepare female drivers for higher levels of competition through “more track time, racing and testing, as well as support with technical, physical, and mental preparations.”

In a statement on both F1 Academy’s and Charlotte Tilbury’s websites, Susie Wolff said “We want young women and girls to feel confident to chase their dreams, no matter the odds.” She hopes that their partnership with Charlotte Tilbury will “inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport” and “reach a new audience of young women to showcase the opportunities available to them in our sport.”

Building on this, Charlotte Tilbury herself said “As a female-founder, I’m thrilled that we’re the first ever beauty brand to support these powerhouse drivers … [W]e will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of fearless young female drivers and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women … This partnership celebrates the strength, determination, and the undeniable power of female excellence.”

According to the Charlotte Tilbury website, 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of 1.5bn. The livery, helmet, and racing suit all feature the iconic Charlotte Tilbury branding with its crimson and rose gold colours, Hot Lips icon, and the brand’s mantra “Makeup your Destiny!”

The car will be driven by 18-year-old French driver Lola Lovinfosse who is re-joining the grid after claiming three podium finishes last year in F1 Academy’s inaugural season. “I’m ready to fight!” she says.

This announcement comes following the news that F1 Academy drivers will now be able to get Super License points in 2024 as well as the introduction of Wild Card entries. The top five drivers will receive FIA Super License points which are used in combination with other criteria to get a Super License necessary for driving in Formula 1. F1 Academy’s winner will receive 10 points, the runner-up will collect seven points, third place will be awarded five points, and those classified fourth and fifth will receive three points and one point, respectively.

Wolff says this will help fuel drivers’ progression “as they move up the single-seater pyramid.” The Wild Card entries at select races will mean more drivers are eligible to score points which should “promote regional talent, engage with local communities, and increase the talent pool.”

As for Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup line, there has not yet been confirmation that this partnership will extend to a new F1 Academy x Charlotte Tilbury collection. In the joint Instagram post, there is a photo of Susie Wolff with Charlotte Tilbury holding the branded helmets and behind her makeup range so I’m hopeful that there will be a launch soon – perhaps for the first race of the season on March 9.

For now, I’m just excited about what this partnership will bring to the sport in terms of female empowerment and breaking down stereotypes encountered by women in motorsport. I can’t wait to watch F1 Academy alongside F1 this year, especially with all the developments Susie Wolff has made for this year.